The Official Photos From Prince Louis’s Christening Are Too Cute

The most elusive member of the royal family had his second official photo op after his christening last week. Prince Louis, 2 months, was baptized at the Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace. After the event, the family posed for photos by Matt Holyoak, which were released over the weekend. Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, took several on their own, before inviting more family in.

The Queen and Prince Philip did not attend the christening (this had been agreed on months in advance because she’s busy). However, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry happily stepped in, along with Prince Charles and Camilla. The adults look like normal royals. But the children brought life into the picture, with Charlotte looking over to her brother and Prince George smiling like he’s a 4-year-old boy who just spent a very long time at church.

George’s nuclear family’s solo shots are equally precious, and, in addition, show off Middleton’s Jane Taylor headpiece much better.

But undoubtedly the best photo was one of Louis and his mom, alone. Look at that smile! Kensington Palace tweeted “The Duke and Duchess hope that everyone enjoys this lovely photograph of Prince Louis as much as they do.” The answer is yes.