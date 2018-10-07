Wait — Did Tom Sandoval Announce Tom Tom’s Opening Date?

Photo: Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Following the cast of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules on Instagram is no easy task. There are a lot of them (I personally follow Stassi Schroeder, Stassi Schroeder’s boyfriend Beau Clark, Kristen Doute, Lala Kent, Lala Kent’s boyfriend Randall Emmett, Scheana Marie, Jax Taylor, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, and Ariana Madix, but there are others), and they consistently post photos and long, loud Instagram stories from the same events, turning one’s feed into a cascade of near-identical images and video clips from the likes of Stassi’s #OOTD Day party, or Tom Sandoval’s birthday cigar party, or Vanderpump Rules friend Rachael O’Brien’s birthday party, which was last night.

One can be forgiven, then — and, in fact, one must be — for, every now and then, missing things related to what the cast of Vanderpump Rules posts on Instagram. Even if they are things that one was looking out for specifically, with what one thought was eagle-eyed precision.

On July 1, 2018 — a bit over one week ago — Tom Sandoval posted to Instagram some potential news about the anxiously anticipated opening date of the new Lisa Vanderpump bar Tom Tom.

Oh my God:

“.. in 3 and a half weeks, I will cheers to u in person when #TomTom opens,” Sandoval wrote, not at all helping to answer the question of whether it is “Tom Tom” or “TomTom.” Ahh, yes. “Three and a half weeks” from the posting date of July 1. That slots Tom Tom’s (TomTom’s?) opening sometime in the week of July 23. But is the vague opening announcement legitimate, or is it like when Tom Sandoval said the bar would open in “end of May, early June”? Is not posting the exact date a function of the absence of an exact date, or is not posting the exact date for your bar opening just good business sense?

I simply can’t wait to find out.