Para-Athlete Designs Jumpsuit For ASOS With Wheelchair Users In Mind

Photo: ASOS

BBC reporter and para-athlete Chloe Ball-Hopkins teamed up with ASOS to make a colorful jumpsuit that is accessible to people who use wheelchairs. Additionally, it’s really cute and tie-dye (it’s a thing now).

So over the last several months I have been working with @ASOS to create a fashionable, yet practical waterproof all in one! Not just for people like me in a chair but for anyone. It's about making fashion accessible! So what should be next?! https://t.co/1gzzkRlED9 pic.twitter.com/7yS57QEmpD — Chloe Ball-Hopkins (@chloe_ballhopzy) July 4, 2018

The outfit looks like a two-piece tracksuit, but the jacket and pants zip together. It’s also fully waterproof and has a longer hemline for the jacket in the back, to prevent it from riding up. Many have been praising the e-commerce giant for working with differently-abled people to create an accessible product.

Great to see this sort of representation on the @ASOS website. Shopping is something most of us take for granted in terms of representation. Seeing disabled people in the media through campaigns, as actors, singers is so important as it challenges the stigma around disabilities. pic.twitter.com/asQAprWFxS — Gurls Talk (@gurlstalk) July 4, 2018

It’s actually been designed with wheelchair users in mind!! Accessible clothing on @ASOS 😳 I seriously never thought I’d see this happen, so happy ☺️ I kind of want it pic.twitter.com/m1bHz0yh5H — Shona (@shonalouiseblog) July 4, 2018

The set sells for £50, or around $66. Hopefully there will be more accessible styles on the way from more major retailers.