Paris Hilton Calls Lindsay Lohan a ‘Pathological Liar’ in the Year 2018

By
Paris and Lindsay in 2005. Photo: Jeff Vespa/This content is subject to copyright.

Paris Hilton knows you haven’t let her frenemy-ship with Lindsay Lohan go and apparently she’s not willing to either. The heiress commented on a fan page’s post about Lindsay Lohan, calling her a liar.

The video showed a 2006 clip of Lohan accusing Hilton of pouring a drink on her, then backtracking and saying Paris is her friend, backtracking again to call her a cunt, then backtracking a third time to insist that Paris was/is her friend. Hilton commented on the Instagram post “#pathologicalliar” which was captured by @commentsbycelebs.

Hilton’s statement was coupled by two laughing emojis, which is basically the 2018 equivalent of Lohan’s quote. The two should bury the hatchet at Lohan’s Mykonos beach club.

The Lindsay Lohan Look Book
The Paris Hilton Look Book

Tags:

Paris Hilton Calls Lindsay Lohan a ‘Pathological Liar’