Paris Hilton Calls Lindsay Lohan a ‘Pathological Liar’ in the Year 2018

Paris Hilton knows you haven’t let her frenemy-ship with Lindsay Lohan go and apparently she’s not willing to either. The heiress commented on a fan page’s post about Lindsay Lohan, calling her a liar.

The video showed a 2006 clip of Lohan accusing Hilton of pouring a drink on her, then backtracking and saying Paris is her friend, backtracking again to call her a cunt, then backtracking a third time to insist that Paris was/is her friend. Hilton commented on the Instagram post “#pathologicalliar” which was captured by @commentsbycelebs.

Hilton’s statement was coupled by two laughing emojis, which is basically the 2018 equivalent of Lohan’s quote. The two should bury the hatchet at Lohan’s Mykonos beach club.