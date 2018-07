This weekend, Rudy Bouma, a reporter for the Dutch news program Nieuwsuur, shared a clip from an interview with Polish professor Jerzy Targalski in which he discusses the forced removal of Małgorzata Gersdorf, the head of Poland’s Supreme Court. The clip has gone viral because, as Targalski explores the role of secret police in certain countries, his cat makes an appearance. Can you spot it?

The Polish historian & political scientist Jerzy Targalski remained completely unruffled during our interview when this happened👇🤨🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4dLi16Pq1H — Rudy Bouma (@rudybouma) July 7, 2018