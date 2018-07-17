Prada’s Latest Ad Campaign Is a Suspenseful Take on Las Vegas

Actress Sarah Paulson is no stranger to horror films or Prada. So naturally, she stars in the brand’s latest ad campaign, which creates an eerie take on Las Vegas. The Italian brand enlisted filmographer Willy Vanderperre to create an eerie interpretation of the Las Vegas.

The short film, titled Neon Dream, stars Paulson, model Amanda Murphy, and drag queen Violet Chachki. Paulson plays a host of different characters — including a waitress on roller skates and a bellhop — each possessing a suspenseful, American Horror Story–like quality. Chachki leads a band of Marilyn Monroes through the Sunset Strip and Murphy is the Prada-clad heroine of the film. Watch the film to see for yourself. It’s the perfect backdrop for Prada’s neon, Matrix-y collection.