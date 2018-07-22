Photo: RICHARD POHLE/AFP/Getty Images

It’s a big day for Prince George, the third-in-line-to-the-throne royal. He turns five today! A whole hand old. To celebrate, he’s reportedly partying with mum and dad on a private island in the Caribbean, and to wish him a happy birthday, Kensington Palace released an overwhelmingly cute photo of the tiny lad.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photo of Prince George to mark his fifth birthday — thank you everyone for your lovely messages,” the Palace tweeted.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Prince George to mark his fifth birthday – thank you everyone for your lovely messages 🎈



Wishing a happy birthday to the sweet little prince. Don’t forget to reapply your sunscreen!