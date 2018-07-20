Photo: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

It feels like only yesterday that Prince William and Kate Middleton were clubbing in London … and now their firstborn son, Prince George Alexander Louis, is turning 5 years old on Sunday. Can you even believe it?! Of course, the boy prince is reportedly celebrating the momentous occasion in royal style … on a private island, naturally.

Vanity Fair’s Katie Nicholl reports that Prince George and his crew (his parents, younger sister Princess Charlotte, and new little brother Prince Louis) are rumored to be vacationing on the private island of Mustique for the third-in-line-to-the-throne’s fifth birthday. There, they may also be joined by the extended Middleton family.

A source told Nicholl, “Kate hasn’t had a proper holiday for a long time she was saying only recently she is desperate to go back to Mustique. It’s very likely they have gone with Kate’s family for a nice long break.”

The private island is apparently perfect for royals and Middletons alike, since all visitors must be vetted, and the spot is closed to the media (rude). That means we shouldn’t expect any pictures of the family celebrating the birthday together. However, in previous years, the Cambridges have released special pictures of Prince George on his birthday, so maybe we will get one of those.

We can only assume it will be a fun and emotional celebration.