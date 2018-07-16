Photo: Mladen Antonov/AFP/Getty Images

On Sunday, the World Cup final match between Croatia and France was briefly interrupted when three women and one man dressed in old-fashioned police-officer costumes ran onto the field. As quickly as they had appeared, they were taken back off the field by security; the game resumed, and the announcers barely made a mention of it.

NEWS FLASH! Just a few minutes ago four Pussy Riot members performed in the FIFA World Cup final match — ”Policeman enters the Game”https://t.co/3jUi5rC8hh pic.twitter.com/W8Up9TTKMA — 𝖕𝖚𝖘𝖘𝖞 𝖗𝖎𝖔𝖙 (@pussyrrriot) July 15, 2018

Now — a day after French celebrations have waned and the World Cup has ended — the protesters are being sentenced by Russian authorities in Moscow. They’ve since been identified as Veronika Nikulshina, Pyotr Verzilov, Olga Kurachyova and Olga Pakhtusova. The four are accused of “violating the rules for spectators at sporting events” and “wearing police uniforms illegally,” according to BBC.