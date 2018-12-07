The Anti-Skimpy Swimsuit Brand to Know

It’s the age of the skimpy swimsuit. Take a look at your favorite celebrity’s latest beach paparazzi shots or have a scroll over at Instagram and you’ll see plenty of thigh-baring swimwear. But Austrian brand Rendl is going the opposite route. The brand previously known as Veronica Dreyer shows that you can have full-coverage swimwear without sacrificing cool factor.

Initially started by designer Rosa Rendl as a college design project, the brand relaunched in May to emphasize its new approach to swim as a neutral, genderless category. Instead of super trendy suits, the label focuses on bikinis and one-pieces with simple silhouettes in muted colors you can seamlessly mix-and-match. Although they fall into the minimalist camp, every piece has a structured or whimsical touch that make them ripe for its very own Instagram pic. Sizes range from small to XL but there are also petite-friendly one-pieces in the mix.

Scroll ahead to see more styles from Rendl’s latest collection and to shop the brand.