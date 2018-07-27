Photo: Paul Morigi/WireImage

Last week, Fox News host — and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. — Kimberly Guilfoyle left the network for a job at a pro-Trump political action committee. According to a new report in HuffPost, her exit was prompted by multiple allegations of inappropriate behavior and sexual misconduct filed against her.

Sources said that Guilfoyle’s actions included the following:

Showing personal photographs of male genitalia to colleagues (and identifying whose genitals they were), regularly discussing sexual matters at work and engaging in emotionally abusive behavior toward hair and makeup artists and support staff.

Her lawyer called the claims “unequivocally baseless” and said they were “made by disgruntled and self-interested employees.”

Sources also said that HR had been investigating her since last year and that she had previously received a “stern warning” about her behavior.

This comes only a few years after several women came forward with allegations of sexual harassment against then–Fox News CEO, the late Roger Ailes. HuffPost points out that Guilfoyle was fiercely loyal to Ailes during that time.