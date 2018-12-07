Rihanna Responds to Memes of Her Arguing With Boyfriend With a Meme of Her Own

Photo: Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

Yesterday, some blurry paparazzi photos emerged of Rihanna in the midst of a heated conversation with her rumored boyfriend, Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel, while the two sat poolside in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The singer is seen smoking (what looks like a blunt), as Jameel gestures defensively. As is its wont, the internet immediately grew rife with speculation and memes. (“Whatever Rihanna said he did, he did that shit,” one person tweeted.)

It seems like Rih has now taken to Instagram to address the rumors indirectly and very casually, posting a photo of a timid male lion shrinking back as a lioness roars at him with the caption “when u think u know more bout soccer (cat emoji) (bicep emoji).”

The best response when the public turns your personal life into a meme? A meme of your own.

Luckily, Jameel probably doesn’t need his share of world cup pool money.