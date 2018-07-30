Ruth Bader Ginsburg Says She Has at Least 5 More Years on the Supreme Court

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

In a rare moment of good news, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said she hopes to stay on the Supreme Court until she’s at least 90.

“I’m now 85,” Ginsburg said, according to CNN. “My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so [I] think I have about at least five more years.”

Since Trump’s inauguration, and Justice Anthony Kennedy’s recent decision to retire, many have been anxious about the fate of the aging Supreme Court justice, a trailblazer for women’s rights and other progressive causes. But Ginsburg is going strong; she’s “proud of keeping herself in shape to do this job,” she said in the recent documentary RBG, with a rigorous exercise routine involving push-ups, planks, and arm-curls. She even hired law clerks through 2020, assuring the populace that she’s sticking around.

When Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s name was trending on Twitter last night, some panicked, thinking the Supreme Court justice might be in bad health. But upon realizing she had gained traction for saying she would continue to serve on the Supreme Court, the Twitterverse breathed a collective (digital) sigh of relief.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was trending. My heart stopped for a moment. I prayed. Then I saw it was due to her quote of wanting to stay on 5 more years and I exhaled. https://t.co/VKjkHQJR9V — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) July 30, 2018

Saw Ruth Bader Ginsburg trending & I was on my way to the hospital to donate all my organs to keep her alive.



Then was relieved to see that she would be here another 5 years.



Whew! — Jamie D. (@JammedBus) July 30, 2018

You can resume your day now.