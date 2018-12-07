Photo: courtesy of the retailer

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

We like a basic here over at the Strategist, and we particularly like a black basic. So we were excited to see a bunch of them from Amazon’s (rarely on sale) house fashion brands on sale as part of a Prime Deal of the Day. Thing is, the house brands are already quite cheap, so when they are on sale, they are really cheap. Like $17 for a supima-cotton T-shirt dress that, according to one reviewer, is “the best long-sleeve tee dress I’ve found.” Below, our favorite witchy finds.

$23, Amazon Lark & Ro Women’s Long Sleeve Lightweight Mid Length Cardigan Sweater $23 (was $29, now 21% off) $23 at Amazon Buy

$34, Amazon Lark & Ro Women’s Plus Size Long Sleeve Wrap Dress $34 (was $49, now 31% off) $34 at Amazon Buy

GET THE STRATEGIST NEWSLETTER Actually good deals, smart shopping advice, and exclusive discounts. Email By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.

The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best acne treatments, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, natural anxiety remedies, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.