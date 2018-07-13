41 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Miu Miu to Missoni

Photo: courtesy of the retailers

The summer sales, they are not stopping. Below, our favorite discounted bathing suits, denim rompers, Miu Miu wallets, $20 Supergas, and all-white moccasins that we gathered from the internet’s vast array of sales bins.

$54, Moda Operandi Solid & Striped Swim Team 2018 the Elsa High-Rise Bikini Briefs $54 (was $90, now 40% off) $54 at Moda Operandi Buy

$54, Moda Operandi Solid & Striped Swim Team 2018 the Jessica Color-Block Bikini Top $54 (was $90, now 40% off) This particular Solid & Striped bikini was designed by model Jessica Hart. $54 at Moda Operandi Buy

$54, Moda Operandi Solid & Striped Swim Team 2018 the Jessica Color-Block Bikini Bottoms $54 (was $90, now 40% off) $54 at Moda Operandi Buy

$215, Matches Fashion Loewe Multicoloured Zip-Around Leather Wallet $215 (was $450, now 52% off) We’ve been on Matches Fashion sales watch for a few weeks now, and a whole slew of items are now an extra 20 percent off their sale price. This stripey Loewe wallet is pretty great (and won’t be hard to find in the depths of your tote bag). $215 at Matches Fashion Buy with code: EXTRA20

$264, Matches Fashion Miu Miu Cherry-Print Denim Wallet $264 (was $550, now 52% off) Same with this cherry-adorned Miu Miu wallet. $264 at Matches Fashion Buy with code: EXTRA20

$64, Matches Fashion Anya Hindmarch Girlie Stuff Cosmetics Case $64 (was $134, now 52% off) This Anya Hindmarch cosmetics case would make an excellent gift for someone you want to spend about … well … $64 on. $64 at Matches Fashion Buy with code: EXTRA20

$144, Matches Fashion Missoni Geometric Fine-Knit Scarf $144 (was $600, now 76% off) A metallic-tinged color-block scarf from Missoni that once cost $600! $144 at Matches Fashion Buy with code: EXTRA20

$226, Matches Fashion Stella McCartney Woven-Wicker Espadrille Sandals $226 (was $565, now 60% off) These Stella McCartney espadrille sandals don’t qualify for the extra 20 percent off sale, but we liked ‘em too much not to include. $226 at Matches Fashion Buy

$20, Spring Superga Sneakers $20 (was $99, now 80% off) $20 is a very good price for this pair of light-gray leather Supergas. $20 at Spring Buy

$50, Spring COS Dress With Gathered Kimono Sleeves $50 (was $99, now 49% off) This denim COS dress has some fun scrunched-up sleeves. For more summer dresses on sale that we like, click here. $50 at Spring Buy

$17, Nordstrom Ban.do Color Wheel Glitter Water Bottle $17 (was $26, now 35% off) A water bottle that will make staying hydrated feel like a party. $17 at Nordstrom Buy

$41, Nordstrom Treasure & Bond Tank Midi Dress $41 (was $69, now 41% off) There’s something particularly appealing (we think it’s the low neckline and the slouchy silhouette) about this jersey midi dress. $41 at Nordstrom Buy

$63, Nordstrom Madewell Garment Dyed Boxy Crop Jean Jacket $63 (was $135, now 53% off) The product description sold us: “Boxy-cool and perfectly cropped, this garment-dyed denim jacket has the vibe of a hand-me-down from an ’80s supermodel.” $63 at Nordstrom Buy

$106, Saks Fifth Avenue Fendi Little Girl’s & Girl’s One-Piece Cherry Print Swimsuit $106 (was $283, now 63% off) It’s fully absurd, but we could not resist this little girls’ Fendi bathing suit. $106 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

$26, Saks Fifth Avenue Mini Rodini Baby’s Salvador Bodysuit $26 (was $69, now 62% off) This panda-adorned Mini Rodini onesie is equally cute (and a bit less absurd). $26 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

$170, Saks Fifth Avenue Stuart Weitzman Erica Elastic Strap Block-Heel Sandal $170 (was $425, now 60% off) These Stuart Weitzman sandals will look good with flouncy summer dresses, and then some jeans come fall. $170 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

$100, Anthropologie DL1961 Hannah Denim Romper $100 (was $188, now 47% off) We couldn’t decide between the two denim rompers on sale at Anthropologie, so we included them both. This one is from DL1961. $100 at Anthropologie Buy

$100, Anthropologie Reiko Catline Denim Romper $100 (was $165, now 39% off) This lighter-denim one is from French label Reiko. $100 at Anthropologie Buy

$80, Anthropologie Rachel Comey Zora Drop Earrings $80 (was $158, now 49% off) These Lucite and resin Rachel Comey earrings are very Memphis Group. $80 at Anthropologie Buy

$50, Neiman Marcus Adidas by Stella McCartney Seamless Yoga Tights $50 (was $100, now 50% off) These Adidas by Stella McCartney leggings are a little wacky, but wacky in a good way. $50 at Neiman Marcus Buy

Photo: 18-05-30 kellymoreiro PM1 B7 raypfeiffer W $48, Shopbop Cosabella Soft Cotton Underwire Bra $48 (was $69, now 30% off) This dainty soft-cotton, lace-trimmed underwire bra is also from Cosabella. $48 at Shopbop Buy

$40, Shopbop Spanx Power Conceal-Her Mid Shorts $40 (was $60, now 33% off) Also from the underthings department is this pair of classic (and 33 percent off) Spanx. $40 at Shopbop Buy

Photo: 18-05-11 kellymoreiro AM2 B7 raypfeiffer W $158, Shopbop Ace & Jig Gelato Top $158 (was $225, now 30% off) An easy-breezy, graphic off-the-shoulder blouse from Ace & Jig. $158 at Shopbop Buy

$20, Buy Buy Baby Crocs Rainbow Band Classic Clog in Blue $20 (was $30, now 33% off) It’s hard to get too excited about a pair of Crocs, but these are some cute little-kid Crocs. $20 at Buy Buy Baby Buy

$70, Yoox Loeffler Randall Etta Jeweled Mules $70 (was $350, now 80% off) These chunky leather Loeffler Randall mules are adorned with some festive faceted jewels. $70 at Yoox Buy

$180, Nordstrom Rack Marc Jacobs Small Interlock Leather Hobo $180 (was $450, now 60% off) An everyday Marc Jacobs leather hobo bag that comes with an extra (optional) adjustable shoulder strap. $180 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$140, Nordstrom Rack Save Khaki All Weather Parka $140 (was $350, now 60% off) There’s a slew of stuff from one of our favorite men’s basics brands, Save Khaki, on sale at Nordstrom Rack, like this all-weather parka that’s also available in khaki and green. $140 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$60, Nordstrom Rack Save Khaki Poplin Work Classic Fit Shirt $60 (was $150, now 60% off) We like the little pocket on this already-worn-in-looking button-down. $60 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$46, Zappos The North Face Berkeley Backpack $46 (was $65, now 29% off) This North Face backpack is good for summer weekends away and (gulp) for back-to-school season. $46 at Zappos Buy

$159, Urban Outfitters Swedish Hasbeens Gittan Sandal $159 (was $209, now 24% off) Still in the market for a good clog sandal? Luckily, these ’70s-esque Swedish Hasbeens are on sale. $159 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$39, Urban Outfitters Minnetonka X UO Thunderbird Boat Moccasin $39 (was $59, now 34% off) Very, very into these all-white (surprisingly comfortable) Minnetonka moccasins that were made exclusively for Urban Outfitters. $39 at Urban Outfitters Buy

Photo: Kabir Fernandez/Kabir Fernandez $20, Baggu Baggu Cloud Bag $20 (was $50, now 60% off) This “Cloud Bag” is perfect for traveling — it can squinch up into a tiny pouch, so you can bring it in your carry-on. $20 at Baggu Buy

$16, Jet San Pellegrino, Blood Orange (Pack of 4) $16 (was $20, now 20% off) We’ll leave you with this four-pack of San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa — good to have stocked in the fridge for weekend guests. $16 at Jet Buy

