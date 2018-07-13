41 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Miu Miu to Missoni

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.
The summer sales, they are not stopping. Below, our favorite discounted bathing suits, denim rompers, Miu Miu wallets, $20 Supergas, and all-white moccasins that we gathered from the internet’s vast array of sales bins.
First up, a bunch of 40 percent off bathing suits from Solid & Striped from the gift that keeps on giving, a.k.a. the Moda Operandi sale. We like this classy black bikini.
This particular Solid & Striped bikini was designed by model Jessica Hart.
The buttons are a very fun touch. (It’s also on sale in cobalt blue over at Anthropologie.)
We’ve been on Matches Fashion sales watch for a few weeks now, and a whole slew of items are now an extra 20 percent off their sale price. This stripey Loewe wallet is pretty great (and won’t be hard to find in the depths of your tote bag).
Same with this cherry-adorned Miu Miu wallet.
This Anya Hindmarch cosmetics case would make an excellent gift for someone you want to spend about … well … $64 on.
A metallic-tinged color-block scarf from Missoni that once cost $600!
These Stella McCartney espadrille sandals don’t qualify for the extra 20 percent off sale, but we liked ‘em too much not to include.
$20 is a very good price for this pair of light-gray leather Supergas.
This denim COS dress has some fun scrunched-up sleeves. For more summer dresses on sale that we like, click here.
A flirty little off-the-shoulder number from Tibi that’s 80 percent off as part of the Outnet’s insane sale.
A water bottle that will make staying hydrated feel like a party.
There’s something particularly appealing (we think it’s the low neckline and the slouchy silhouette) about this jersey midi dress.
The product description sold us: “Boxy-cool and perfectly cropped, this garment-dyed denim jacket has the vibe of a hand-me-down from an ’80s supermodel.”
Staying at a friend’s beach house for the weekend? Bring this checkered towel from MacKenzie-Childs as a host or hostess gift.
It’s fully absurd, but we could not resist this little girls’ Fendi bathing suit.
This panda-adorned Mini Rodini onesie is equally cute (and a bit less absurd).
These Stuart Weitzman sandals will look good with flouncy summer dresses, and then some jeans come fall.
We couldn’t decide between the two denim rompers on sale at Anthropologie, so we included them both. This one is from DL1961.
This lighter-denim one is from French label Reiko.
These Lucite and resin Rachel Comey earrings are very Memphis Group.
These Adidas by Stella McCartney leggings are a little wacky, but wacky in a good way.
A warm-weather robe in melodramatic purple from Cosabella.
This dainty soft-cotton, lace-trimmed underwire bra is also from Cosabella.
Also from the underthings department is this pair of classic (and 33 percent off) Spanx.
An easy-breezy, graphic off-the-shoulder blouse from Ace & Jig.
It’s hard to get too excited about a pair of Crocs, but these are some cute little-kid Crocs.
An SPF 50 day cream (that’ll handle brightening, hydrating, and UV protection) courtesy of Amazon’s house beauty line Junetics.
These chunky leather Loeffler Randall mules are adorned with some festive faceted jewels.
An everyday Marc Jacobs leather hobo bag that comes with an extra (optional) adjustable shoulder strap.
There’s a slew of stuff from one of our favorite men’s basics brands, Save Khaki, on sale at Nordstrom Rack, like this all-weather parka that’s also available in khaki and green.
We like the little pocket on this already-worn-in-looking button-down.
A favorite aftershave among dermatologists that’s good for those prone to razor burn and razor bumps.
This North Face backpack is good for summer weekends away and (gulp) for back-to-school season.
Still in the market for a good clog sandal? Luckily, these ’70s-esque Swedish Hasbeens are on sale.
Very, very into these all-white (surprisingly comfortable) Minnetonka moccasins that were made exclusively for Urban Outfitters.
One of our favorite bags, from Baggu, is a whopping 50 percent off right now.
This “Cloud Bag” is perfect for traveling — it can squinch up into a tiny pouch, so you can bring it in your carry-on.
We’ll leave you with this four-pack of San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa — good to have stocked in the fridge for weekend guests.
