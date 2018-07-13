41 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Miu Miu to Missoni

By
Photo: courtesy of the retailers

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

The summer sales, they are not stopping. Below, our favorite discounted bathing suits, denim rompers, Miu Miu wallets, $20 Supergas, and all-white moccasins that we gathered from the internet’s vast array of sales bins.

Solid & Striped Swim Team 2018 The Elsa Bikini Top
Solid & Striped Swim Team 2018 The Elsa Bikini Top
$54, Moda Operandi
$54 (was $90, now 40% off)

First up, a bunch of 40 percent off bathing suits from Solid & Striped from the gift that keeps on giving, a.k.a. the Moda Operandi sale. We like this classy black bikini.

$54 at Moda Operandi
Buy
Solid & Striped Swim Team 2018 the Elsa High-Rise Bikini Briefs
$54, Moda Operandi
$54 (was $90, now 40% off)
$54 at Moda Operandi
Buy
Solid & Striped Swim Team 2018 the Jessica Color-Block Bikini Top
Solid & Striped Swim Team 2018 the Jessica Color-Block Bikini Top
$54, Moda Operandi
$54 (was $90, now 40% off)

This particular Solid & Striped bikini was designed by model Jessica Hart.

$54 at Moda Operandi
Buy
Solid & Striped Swim Team 2018 the Jessica Color-Block Bikini Bottoms
$54, Moda Operandi
$54 (was $90, now 40% off)
$54 at Moda Operandi
Buy
Solid & Striped the Juliette Button Front One Piece Swimsuit
Solid & Striped the Juliette Button Front One Piece Swimsuit
$102, Moda Operandi
$102 (was $170, now 40% off)

The buttons are a very fun touch. (It’s also on sale in cobalt blue over at Anthropologie.)

$102 at Moda Operandi
Buy
Loewe Multicoloured Zip-Around Leather Wallet
Loewe Multicoloured Zip-Around Leather Wallet
$215, Matches Fashion
$215 (was $450, now 52% off)

We’ve been on Matches Fashion sales watch for a few weeks now, and a whole slew of items are now an extra 20 percent off their sale price. This stripey Loewe wallet is pretty great (and won’t be hard to find in the depths of your tote bag).

$215 at Matches Fashion
Buy
with code: EXTRA20
Miu Miu Cherry-Print Denim Wallet
Miu Miu Cherry-Print Denim Wallet
$264, Matches Fashion
$264 (was $550, now 52% off)

Same with this cherry-adorned Miu Miu wallet.

$264 at Matches Fashion
Buy
with code: EXTRA20
Anya Hindmarch Girlie Stuff Cosmetics Case
Anya Hindmarch Girlie Stuff Cosmetics Case
$64, Matches Fashion
$64 (was $134, now 52% off)

This Anya Hindmarch cosmetics case would make an excellent gift for someone you want to spend about … well … $64 on.

$64 at Matches Fashion
Buy
with code: EXTRA20
Missoni Geometric Fine-Knit Scarf
Missoni Geometric Fine-Knit Scarf
$144, Matches Fashion
$144 (was $600, now 76% off)

A metallic-tinged color-block scarf from Missoni that once cost $600!

$144 at Matches Fashion
Buy
with code: EXTRA20
Stella McCartney Woven-Wicker Espadrille Sandals
Stella McCartney Woven-Wicker Espadrille Sandals
$226, Matches Fashion
$226 (was $565, now 60% off)

These Stella McCartney espadrille sandals don’t qualify for the extra 20 percent off sale, but we liked ‘em too much not to include.

$226 at Matches Fashion
Buy
Superga Sneakers
Superga Sneakers
$20, Spring
$20 (was $99, now 80% off)

$20 is a very good price for this pair of light-gray leather Supergas.

$20 at Spring
Buy
COS Dress With Gathered Kimono Sleeves
COS Dress With Gathered Kimono Sleeves
$50, Spring
$50 (was $99, now 49% off)

This denim COS dress has some fun scrunched-up sleeves. For more summer dresses on sale that we like, click here.

$50 at Spring
Buy
Tibi Off-the-Shoulder Bow-Embellished Crepe Mini Dress
Tibi Off-the-Shoulder Bow-Embellished Crepe Mini Dress
$98, The Outnet
$98 (was $500, now 80% off)

A flirty little off-the-shoulder number from Tibi that’s 80 percent off as part of the Outnet’s insane sale.

$98 at The Outnet
Buy
Ban.do Color Wheel Glitter Water Bottle
Ban.do Color Wheel Glitter Water Bottle
$17, Nordstrom
$17 (was $26, now 35% off)

A water bottle that will make staying hydrated feel like a party.

$17 at Nordstrom
Buy
Treasure & Bond Tank Midi Dress
Treasure & Bond Tank Midi Dress
$41, Nordstrom
$41 (was $69, now 41% off)

There’s something particularly appealing (we think it’s the low neckline and the slouchy silhouette) about this jersey midi dress.

$41 at Nordstrom
Buy
Madewell Garment Dyed Boxy Crop Jean Jacket
Madewell Garment Dyed Boxy Crop Jean Jacket
$63, Nordstrom
$63 (was $135, now 53% off)

The product description sold us: “Boxy-cool and perfectly cropped, this garment-dyed denim jacket has the vibe of a hand-me-down from an ’80s supermodel.”

$63 at Nordstrom
Buy
MacKenzie-Childs Courtly Check Beach Towel
MacKenzie-Childs Courtly Check Beach Towel
$36, Saks Fifth Avenue
$36 (was $68, now 47% off)

Staying at a friend’s beach house for the weekend? Bring this checkered towel from MacKenzie-Childs as a host or hostess gift.

$36 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy
Fendi Little Girl’s & Girl’s One-Piece Cherry Print Swimsuit
Fendi Little Girl’s & Girl’s One-Piece Cherry Print Swimsuit
$106, Saks Fifth Avenue
$106 (was $283, now 63% off)

It’s fully absurd, but we could not resist this little girls’ Fendi bathing suit.

$106 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy
Mini Rodini Baby’s Salvador Bodysuit
Mini Rodini Baby’s Salvador Bodysuit
$26, Saks Fifth Avenue
$26 (was $69, now 62% off)

This panda-adorned Mini Rodini onesie is equally cute (and a bit less absurd).

$26 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy
Stuart Weitzman Erica Elastic Strap Block-Heel Sandal
Stuart Weitzman Erica Elastic Strap Block-Heel Sandal
$170, Saks Fifth Avenue
$170 (was $425, now 60% off)

These Stuart Weitzman sandals will look good with flouncy summer dresses, and then some jeans come fall.

$170 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy
DL1961 Hannah Denim Romper
DL1961 Hannah Denim Romper
$100, Anthropologie
$100 (was $188, now 47% off)

We couldn’t decide between the two denim rompers on sale at Anthropologie, so we included them both. This one is from DL1961.

$100 at Anthropologie
Buy
Reiko Catline Denim Romper
Reiko Catline Denim Romper
$100, Anthropologie
$100 (was $165, now 39% off)

This lighter-denim one is from French label Reiko.

$100 at Anthropologie
Buy
Rachel Comey Zora Drop Earrings
Rachel Comey Zora Drop Earrings
$80, Anthropologie
$80 (was $158, now 49% off)

These Lucite and resin Rachel Comey earrings are very Memphis Group.

$80 at Anthropologie
Buy
Adidas by Stella McCartney Seamless Yoga Tights
Adidas by Stella McCartney Seamless Yoga Tights
$50, Neiman Marcus
$50 (was $100, now 50% off)

These Adidas by Stella McCartney leggings are a little wacky, but wacky in a good way.

$50 at Neiman Marcus
Buy
Cosabella Bella Contrast-Trim Robe
Cosabella Bella Contrast-Trim Robe
$49, Neiman Marcus
$49 (was $98, now 50% off)

A warm-weather robe in melodramatic purple from Cosabella.

$49 at Neiman Marcus
Buy
Cosabella Soft Cotton Underwire Bra
Photo: 18-05-30 kellymoreiro PM1 B7 raypfeiffer W
Cosabella Soft Cotton Underwire Bra
$48, Shopbop
$48 (was $69, now 30% off)

This dainty soft-cotton, lace-trimmed underwire bra is also from Cosabella.

$48 at Shopbop
Buy
Spanx Power Conceal-Her Mid Shorts
Spanx Power Conceal-Her Mid Shorts
$40, Shopbop
$40 (was $60, now 33% off)

Also from the underthings department is this pair of classic (and 33 percent off) Spanx.

$40 at Shopbop
Buy
Ace & Jig Gelato Top
Photo: 18-05-11 kellymoreiro AM2 B7 raypfeiffer W
Ace & Jig Gelato Top
$158, Shopbop
$158 (was $225, now 30% off)

An easy-breezy, graphic off-the-shoulder blouse from Ace & Jig.

$158 at Shopbop
Buy
Crocs Rainbow Band Classic Clog in Blue
Crocs Rainbow Band Classic Clog in Blue
$20, Buy Buy Baby
$20 (was $30, now 33% off)

It’s hard to get too excited about a pair of Crocs, but these are some cute little-kid Crocs.

$20 at Buy Buy Baby
Buy
Junetics Pure Energy Brightening Day Cream
Junetics Pure Energy Brightening Day Cream
$29, Amazon

An SPF 50 day cream (that’ll handle brightening, hydrating, and UV protection) courtesy of Amazon’s house beauty line Junetics.

$29 at Amazon
Buy
Loeffler Randall Etta Jeweled Mules
Loeffler Randall Etta Jeweled Mules
$70, Yoox
$70 (was $350, now 80% off)

These chunky leather Loeffler Randall mules are adorned with some festive faceted jewels.

$70 at Yoox
Buy
Marc Jacobs Small Interlock Leather Hobo
Marc Jacobs Small Interlock Leather Hobo
$180, Nordstrom Rack
$180 (was $450, now 60% off)

An everyday Marc Jacobs leather hobo bag that comes with an extra (optional) adjustable shoulder strap.

$180 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
Save Khaki All Weather Parka
Save Khaki All Weather Parka
$140, Nordstrom Rack
$140 (was $350, now 60% off)

There’s a slew of stuff from one of our favorite men’s basics brands, Save Khaki, on sale at Nordstrom Rack, like this all-weather parka that’s also available in khaki and green.

$140 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
Save Khaki Poplin Work Classic Fit Shirt
Save Khaki Poplin Work Classic Fit Shirt
$60, Nordstrom Rack
$60 (was $150, now 60% off)

We like the little pocket on this already-worn-in-looking button-down.

$60 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
Tend Skin Liquid
Tend Skin Liquid
$16, Dermstore
$16 (was $20, now 20% off)

A favorite aftershave among dermatologists that’s good for those prone to razor burn and razor bumps.

$16 at Dermstore
Buy
The North Face Berkeley Backpack
The North Face Berkeley Backpack
$46, Zappos
$46 (was $65, now 29% off)

This North Face backpack is good for summer weekends away and (gulp) for back-to-school season.

$46 at Zappos
Buy
Swedish Hasbeens Gittan Sandal
Swedish Hasbeens Gittan Sandal
$159, Urban Outfitters
$159 (was $209, now 24% off)

Still in the market for a good clog sandal? Luckily, these ’70s-esque Swedish Hasbeens are on sale.

$159 at Urban Outfitters
Buy
Minnetonka X UO Thunderbird Boat Moccasin
Minnetonka X UO Thunderbird Boat Moccasin
$39, Urban Outfitters
$39 (was $59, now 34% off)

Very, very into these all-white (surprisingly comfortable) Minnetonka moccasins that were made exclusively for Urban Outfitters.

$39 at Urban Outfitters
Buy
Baggu Drawstring Purse
Baggu Drawstring Purse
$70, Baggu
$70 (was $140, now 50% off)

One of our favorite bags, from Baggu, is a whopping 50 percent off right now.

$70 at Baggu
Buy
Baggu Cloud Bag
Photo: Kabir Fernandez/Kabir Fernandez
Baggu Cloud Bag
$20, Baggu
$20 (was $50, now 60% off)

This “Cloud Bag” is perfect for traveling — it can squinch up into a tiny pouch, so you can bring it in your carry-on.

$20 at Baggu
Buy
San Pellegrino, Blood Orange (Pack of 4)
San Pellegrino, Blood Orange (Pack of 4)
$16, Jet
$16 (was $20, now 20% off)

We’ll leave you with this four-pack of San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa — good to have stocked in the fridge for weekend guests.

$16 at Jet
Buy

The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best women’s jeans, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, ultra-flattering pants, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

41 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy