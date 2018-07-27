41 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Madewell to Marc Jacobs

Photo: courtesy of the retailers

This week’s tour through the array of late July sales unearthed lots of things for (a whopping) 70 to 75 percent off — including Adidas by Stella McCartney workout gear, an Iro linen dress, a crisp pair of pajamas, and some very versatile Helmut Lang pants-slash-leggings.

$84, Spring Iro Iboga Dress $84 (was $280, now 70% off) For the sweltering August days ahead: a linen Iro dress with fun lace-up sleeves that’s 70 percent off. $84 at Spring Buy

$121, Moda Operandi Ancient Greek Sandals Clio Leather Gladiator Sandals $121 (was $185, now 35% off) It would look great paired with these simple Ancient Greek Sandals. $121 at Moda Operandi Buy

$127, Moda Operandi Lisa Marie Fernandez Mira Flounce Floral-Print Bikini Set $127 (was $395, now 68% off) This is one of the best prices we’ve seen for a typically exorbitantly expensive Lisa Marie Fernandez bikini. $127 at Moda Operandi Buy

$32, Yoox Adidas by Stella McCartney Sprint Web Performance Running Tights/Leggings $32 (was $120, now 73% off) Some excellent deals on Adidas by Stella McCartney garb over at Yoox, including these rose-adorned leggings. $32 at Yoox Buy

$29, Yoox Adidas by Stella McCartney Running Tank $29 (was $90, now 68% off) And this simple running tank. $29 at Yoox Buy

$135, Need Supply Black Crane Short Sack Jumper $135 (was $269, now 50% off) We’ve been following the Need Supply sale for a while and it appears as if the entire sale section got slashed down even further. First up, this oversize linen jumpsuit from the linen mavens over at Black Crane. $135 at Need Supply Buy

$68, Need Supply NEED Ever Pin Pant $68 (was $135, now 50% off) Some high-rise, elastic-waisted work pants from Need Supply’s house line NEED. $68 at Need Supply Buy

$31, Need Supply Just Female Poli Sweat in Black $31 (was $103, now 70% off) This Just Female sweatshirt is zhuzhed up with a mock-neck collar and lace-up details. $31 at Need Supply Buy

$75, Need Supply Maison Du Soir Luxemburg Set $75 (was $250, now 70% off) A crisp pair of white pj’s with elegant black piping from L.A.-based sleep line Maison du Soir. $75 at Need Supply Buy

$200, Need Supply A.P.C. Jean Standard in Indigo $200 (was $235, now 15% off) No man could not use a pair of standard A.P.C. jeans. $200 at Need Supply Buy

$40, Urban Outfitters Champion & UO Reverse Weave Jogger Pant $40 (was $64, now 38% off) Some peachy-pink Champion sweatpants for weekend lounge-abouts. $40 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$39, Urban Outfitters Minnetonka X UO Thunderbird Mule Moccasin $39 (was $55, now 29% off) The classic Minnetonka Thunderbird moccasin gets an update in the form of a slingback mule. $39 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$60, Anthropologie Liberty for Anthropologie Wiltshire Berry Sheet Set, Full $60 (was $168, now 64% off) Everything in the Anthropologie sales bin is an extra 40 percent off, which means there are some very good bargains to be had — like these Liberty London x Anthropologie floral sheets. $60 at Anthropologie Buy

$30, Anthropologie Stateside Linen Henley Top $30 (was $86, now 65% off) A navy-trimmed V-neck henley that can be worn all year round. $30 at Anthropologie Buy

$60, Anthropologie Solid & Striped the Juliette One-Piece Swimsuit $60 (was $168, now 64% off) We’ve been lusting after this Solid & Striped bathing suit for quite some time … and now it’s gotten very cheap. $60 at Anthropologie Buy

$18, Anthropologie Maeve Bayadere Wrap Top $18 (was $58, now 69% off) A ribbed wrap-top that would look great tucked into things. $18 at Anthropologie Buy

$60, Anthropologie Maeve Tonal Striped Dress $60 (was $148, now 59% off) A stripy number (that’s also available in a more muted shade of tan). $60 at Anthropologie Buy

$46, Matches Fashion Isabel Marant Perky Ras de Cou Beaded Necklace $46 (was $145, now 68% off) A delicate coral-beaded Isabel Marant necklace that is an extra 20 percent off its already very reasonable price. $46 at Matches Fashion Buy with code: EXTRA20

$166, Matches Fashion Self-Portrait Dobby-Dot Lace-Trimmed Pleated ress $166 (was $415, now 60% off) A navy, polka-dotted dress from Self-Portrait that you can wear to a summer or fall wedding. $166 at Matches Fashion Buy with code: EXTRA20

$75, Neiman Marcus Marc Jacobs Round Mirrored Sunglasses With Glittered Interior $75 (was $150, now 50% off) Some groovy shades from Marc Jacobs. $75 at Neiman Marcus Buy

$41, Neiman Marcus The Upside Indigo Anna Scoop-Neck Logo Performance Sports Bra $41 (was $83, now 51% off) This sports bra from Australian athleisure line the Upside can double as a bikini top. $41 at Neiman Marcus Buy

$89, Saks Fifth Avenue Helmut Lang Crop Coated Flare Leggings $89 (was $295, now 70% off) Are they leggings? Are they lounge pants? Are they work pants? We think they’re all three. $89 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

$74, Macy’s Free People Sweet Melody Duster Trench Coat $74 (was $168, now 56% off) There are good deals to be had at Macy’s right now on Free People garb. We are particularly fond of this lightweight, slouchy trench coat/duster. $74 at Macy’s Buy with code: BIG

$34, Macy’s Free People Pamler Pull-On Pants $34 (was $78, now 56% off) Also these incredibly-comfy-looking pull-on pants (which would be great for a long plane ride). $34 at Macy’s Buy with code: BIG

$30, Macy’s Free People Take Me Striped Contrast T-shirt $30 (was $68, now 56% off) Apparently, this striped tee “embodies the essence of cool.” Sure! $30 at Macy’s Buy with code: BIG

$17, Macy’s Calvin Klein Invisibles Hipster 3-Pack $17 (was $33, now 48% off) A pack of three invisible, “seamless hipsters” from Calvin Klein. (Here’s some of our other favorite seamless underwear.) $17 at Macy’s Buy with code: BIG

$61, Nordstrom Rack Dansko Professional Wedge Platform Leather Clog $61 (was $125, now 51% off) Not a ton of sizes left, but these Dansko clogs (Stephanie Danler’s favorites) are too discounted not to include here. $61 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$47, Nordstrom Rack State Bags Spencer Backpack $47 (was $155, now 70% off) Just in time for back-to-school season, a very handsome black fold-over backpack from State. $47 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$10, Jet LaCroix Sparkling Water, Mango, 12 Fl Oz, 12 Ct $10 (was $18, now 44% off) Two cases of Mango-flavored LaCroix for just ten bucks (that’s 83 cents a can). $10 at Jet Buy

