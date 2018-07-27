41 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Madewell to Marc Jacobs

By
Photo: courtesy of the retailers

This week’s tour through the array of late July sales unearthed lots of things for (a whopping) 70 to 75 percent off — including Adidas by Stella McCartney workout gear, an Iro linen dress, a crisp pair of pajamas, and some very versatile Helmut Lang pants-slash-leggings.

Iro Iboga Dress
$84 (was $280, now 70% off)

For the sweltering August days ahead: a linen Iro dress with fun lace-up sleeves that’s 70 percent off.

Ancient Greek Sandals Clio Leather Gladiator Sandals
$121 (was $185, now 35% off)

It would look great paired with these simple Ancient Greek Sandals.

Lisa Marie Fernandez Mira Flounce Floral-Print Bikini Set
$127 (was $395, now 68% off)

This is one of the best prices we’ve seen for a typically exorbitantly expensive Lisa Marie Fernandez bikini.

Veja Sneakers
$87 (was $114, now 24% off)

Follow Rebecca Makkai’s advice and get yourself a pair of red shoes. (Specifically, these Veja sneakers.)

Adidas by Stella McCartney Sprint Web Performance Running Tights/Leggings
$32 (was $120, now 73% off)

Some excellent deals on Adidas by Stella McCartney garb over at Yoox, including these rose-adorned leggings.

Adidas by Stella McCartney Running Tank
$29 (was $90, now 68% off)

And this simple running tank.

Stone & Beam Modern Coastal Raffia Chandelier, with LED Board
$100, Amazon

As we noted yesterday, a bunch of Prime Day furniture deals are still going strong … like this very “Venice Beach bungalow” raffia chandelier.

Rivet Modern Shibori Watercolor Gaurmet-Washed Stripe Full/Queen Duvet Cover Set
$90, Amazon

And this shibori, watercolor-y duvet cover set.

Madewell Transport Canvas Weekend Bag
$115 (was $148, now 22% off)

A stately stripy weekender courtesy of Madewell.

Madewell Clog Platform Sandal
$110 (was $158, now 30% off)

Some clog sandals for living your best #cloglife.

Black Crane Short Sack Jumper
$135 (was $269, now 50% off)

We’ve been following the Need Supply sale for a while and it appears as if the entire sale section got slashed down even further. First up, this oversize linen jumpsuit from the linen mavens over at Black Crane.

NEED Ever Pin Pant
$68 (was $135, now 50% off)

Some high-rise, elastic-waisted work pants from Need Supply’s house line NEED.

Just Female Poli Sweat in Black
$31 (was $103, now 70% off)

This Just Female sweatshirt is zhuzhed up with a mock-neck collar and lace-up details.

Maison Du Soir Luxemburg Set
$75 (was $250, now 70% off)

A crisp pair of white pj’s with elegant black piping from L.A.-based sleep line Maison du Soir.

Raden A22 Single Case in Light Blue Gloss
$210 (was $295, now 29% off)

Smart-luggage start-up Raden is going out of business, but its suitcases are still quite nice, and there are a ton of them in different colors and sizes on sale at Need Supply.

A.P.C. Jean Standard in Indigo
$200 (was $235, now 15% off)

No man could not use a pair of standard A.P.C. jeans.

Patagonia Better Sweater Performance Slim Quarter-Zip Pullover
$89 (was $119, now 25% off)

A Nordstrom anniversary-sale nugget we missed the first time around: the status Patagonia fleece among Silicon Valley VCs.

Champion & UO Reverse Weave Jogger Pant
$40 (was $64, now 38% off)

Some peachy-pink Champion sweatpants for weekend lounge-abouts.

Minnetonka X UO Thunderbird Mule Moccasin
$39 (was $55, now 29% off)

The classic Minnetonka Thunderbird moccasin gets an update in the form of a slingback mule.

Liberty for Anthropologie Wiltshire Berry Sheet Set, Full
$60 (was $168, now 64% off)

Everything in the Anthropologie sales bin is an extra 40 percent off, which means there are some very good bargains to be had — like these Liberty London x Anthropologie floral sheets.

Stateside Linen Henley Top
$30 (was $86, now 65% off)

A navy-trimmed V-neck henley that can be worn all year round.

Solid & Striped the Juliette One-Piece Swimsuit
$60 (was $168, now 64% off)

We’ve been lusting after this Solid & Striped bathing suit for quite some time … and now it’s gotten very cheap.

Maeve Bayadere Wrap Top
$18 (was $58, now 69% off)

A ribbed wrap-top that would look great tucked into things.

Maeve Tonal Striped Dress
$60 (was $148, now 59% off)

A stripy number (that’s also available in a more muted shade of tan).

Kara Panel Pail Glossed-Leather Bucket Bag
$168 (was $375, now 55% off)

An everyday bucket bag from Sarah Law’s culty New York–based handbag line Kara. It’s available in light pink, too.

Isabel Marant Perky Ras de Cou Beaded Necklace
$46 (was $145, now 68% off)

A delicate coral-beaded Isabel Marant necklace that is an extra 20 percent off its already very reasonable price.

with code: EXTRA20
Vetements x Tommy Hilfiger Striped Socks
$44 (was $110, now 60% off)

Some “starter Vetements.”

Self-Portrait Dobby-Dot Lace-Trimmed Pleated ress
$166 (was $415, now 60% off)

A navy, polka-dotted dress from Self-Portrait that you can wear to a summer or fall wedding.

with code: EXTRA20
Marc Jacobs Round Mirrored Sunglasses With Glittered Interior
$75 (was $150, now 50% off)

Some groovy shades from Marc Jacobs.

The Upside Indigo Anna Scoop-Neck Logo Performance Sports Bra
$41 (was $83, now 51% off)

This sports bra from Australian athleisure line the Upside can double as a bikini top.

Helmut Lang Crop Coated Flare Leggings
$89 (was $295, now 70% off)

Are they leggings? Are they lounge pants? Are they work pants? We think they’re all three.

Free People Sweet Melody Duster Trench Coat
$74 (was $168, now 56% off)

There are good deals to be had at Macy’s right now on Free People garb. We are particularly fond of this lightweight, slouchy trench coat/duster.

with code: BIG
Free People Pamler Pull-On Pants
$34 (was $78, now 56% off)

Also these incredibly-comfy-looking pull-on pants (which would be great for a long plane ride).

with code: BIG
Free People Take Me Striped Contrast T-shirt
$30 (was $68, now 56% off)

Apparently, this striped tee “embodies the essence of cool.” Sure!

with code: BIG
Calvin Klein Invisibles Hipster 3-Pack
$17 (was $33, now 48% off)

A pack of three invisible, “seamless hipsters” from Calvin Klein. (Here’s some of our other favorite seamless underwear.)

with code: BIG
Everlane Relaxed Silk Shirt
$71 (was $88, now 19% off)

Oh, and in case you missed it, a whole bunch of Everlane silk shirts went on sale earlier this week. This one is a straight-up Equipment dupe.

Everlane Double-Lined Silk V-Neck Cami
$46 (was $65, now 29% off)

And this very elegant cami.

Dansko Professional Wedge Platform Leather Clog
$61 (was $125, now 51% off)

Not a ton of sizes left, but these Dansko clogs (Stephanie Danler’s favorites) are too discounted not to include here.

State Bags Spencer Backpack
$47 (was $155, now 70% off)

Just in time for back-to-school season, a very handsome black fold-over backpack from State.

Petunia Pickle Bottom 3-Piece Organic Cotton Snuggle Set
$10 (was $40, now 75% off)

A squiggly “snuggle set” that would make a sweet baby-shower gift.

LaCroix Sparkling Water, Mango, 12 Fl Oz, 12 Ct
$10 (was $18, now 44% off)

Two cases of Mango-flavored LaCroix for just ten bucks (that’s 83 cents a can).

41 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy