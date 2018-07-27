41 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Madewell to Marc Jacobs

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.
This week’s tour through the array of late July sales unearthed lots of things for (a whopping) 70 to 75 percent off — including Adidas by Stella McCartney workout gear, an Iro linen dress, a crisp pair of pajamas, and some very versatile Helmut Lang pants-slash-leggings.
For the sweltering August days ahead: a linen Iro dress with fun lace-up sleeves that’s 70 percent off.
It would look great paired with these simple Ancient Greek Sandals.
This is one of the best prices we’ve seen for a typically exorbitantly expensive Lisa Marie Fernandez bikini.
Follow Rebecca Makkai’s advice and get yourself a pair of red shoes. (Specifically, these Veja sneakers.)
Some excellent deals on Adidas by Stella McCartney garb over at Yoox, including these rose-adorned leggings.
And this simple running tank.
As we noted yesterday, a bunch of Prime Day furniture deals are still going strong … like this very “Venice Beach bungalow” raffia chandelier.
And this shibori, watercolor-y duvet cover set.
A stately stripy weekender courtesy of Madewell.
Some clog sandals for living your best #cloglife.
We’ve been following the Need Supply sale for a while and it appears as if the entire sale section got slashed down even further. First up, this oversize linen jumpsuit from the linen mavens over at Black Crane.
Some high-rise, elastic-waisted work pants from Need Supply’s house line NEED.
This Just Female sweatshirt is zhuzhed up with a mock-neck collar and lace-up details.
A crisp pair of white pj’s with elegant black piping from L.A.-based sleep line Maison du Soir.
Smart-luggage start-up Raden is going out of business, but its suitcases are still quite nice, and there are a ton of them in different colors and sizes on sale at Need Supply.
No man could not use a pair of standard A.P.C. jeans.
A Nordstrom anniversary-sale nugget we missed the first time around: the status Patagonia fleece among Silicon Valley VCs.
Some peachy-pink Champion sweatpants for weekend lounge-abouts.
The classic Minnetonka Thunderbird moccasin gets an update in the form of a slingback mule.
Everything in the Anthropologie sales bin is an extra 40 percent off, which means there are some very good bargains to be had — like these Liberty London x Anthropologie floral sheets.
A navy-trimmed V-neck henley that can be worn all year round.
We’ve been lusting after this Solid & Striped bathing suit for quite some time … and now it’s gotten very cheap.
A ribbed wrap-top that would look great tucked into things.
A stripy number (that’s also available in a more muted shade of tan).
An everyday bucket bag from Sarah Law’s culty New York–based handbag line Kara. It’s available in light pink, too.
A delicate coral-beaded Isabel Marant necklace that is an extra 20 percent off its already very reasonable price.
Some “starter Vetements.”
A navy, polka-dotted dress from Self-Portrait that you can wear to a summer or fall wedding.
Some groovy shades from Marc Jacobs.
This sports bra from Australian athleisure line the Upside can double as a bikini top.
Are they leggings? Are they lounge pants? Are they work pants? We think they’re all three.
There are good deals to be had at Macy’s right now on Free People garb. We are particularly fond of this lightweight, slouchy trench coat/duster.
Also these incredibly-comfy-looking pull-on pants (which would be great for a long plane ride).
Apparently, this striped tee “embodies the essence of cool.” Sure!
A pack of three invisible, “seamless hipsters” from Calvin Klein. (Here’s some of our other favorite seamless underwear.)
Oh, and in case you missed it, a whole bunch of Everlane silk shirts went on sale earlier this week. This one is a straight-up Equipment dupe.
And this very elegant cami.
Not a ton of sizes left, but these Dansko clogs (Stephanie Danler’s favorites) are too discounted not to include here.
Just in time for back-to-school season, a very handsome black fold-over backpack from State.
A squiggly “snuggle set” that would make a sweet baby-shower gift.
Two cases of Mango-flavored LaCroix for just ten bucks (that’s 83 cents a can).
