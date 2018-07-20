33 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Vans to Vince

By
Photo: courtesy of the retailers

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

We are still not quite recovered from Prime Day around these parts, but when there are excellent sales (like the Nordstrom anniversary sale) you can rest assured that we will rise to the occasion and be ready for action on the scene. This week, the prices are continuing to drop — with a ton of items that we’ve seen on sale get even cheaper. Below, the best of the week’s deals.

Citizens Of Humanity Dree High-Rise Slim-Leg Crop Jeans
Citizens Of Humanity Dree High-Rise Slim-Leg Crop Jeans
$150, Moda Operandi
$150 (was $250, now 40% off)

A pair of “looks like you’ve had them for years” high-rise jeans from Citizens of Humanity.

$150 at Moda Operandi
Buy
Vince Polka Dot Pleated Cami Dress
Vince Polka Dot Pleated Cami Dress
$130, Spring
$130 (was $325, now 60% off)

A perfect little polka-dotted number from Vince.

$130 at Spring
Buy
French Connection Caballo Lace Top
French Connection Caballo Lace Top
$36, Spring
$36 (was $118, now 69% off)

This floral appliqué top would look great with the jeans up top, FWIW. (And yes, we have included this in a sales roundup before, but it’s gotten really cheap.)

$36 at Spring
Buy
Club Monaco Zorbina Dress
Club Monaco Zorbina Dress
$119, Spring
$119 (was $268, now 56% off)

A dress that works for summer, but will feel right at home in the fall.

$119 at Spring
Buy
Urban Shop Wire Storage Basket
Urban Shop Wire Storage Basket
$8, Jet
$8 (was $10, now 20% off)

A rose-gold storage basket that can hold anything from a few apples to some school supplies.

$8 at Jet
Buy
Matouk Marcus Collection Luxury Tub Mat
Matouk Marcus Collection Luxury Tub Mat
$24, Neiman Marcus
$24 (was $40, now 40% off)

If you’ve been meaning to get a monogrammed Matouk bath mat … now’s the time!

$24 at Neiman Marcus
Buy
Eileen Fisher Washable-Crepe Straight-Leg Pants
Eileen Fisher Washable-Crepe Straight-Leg Pants
$92, Neiman Marcus
$92 (was $168, now 45% off)

Some work pants from Eileen Fisher that you can throw in the washing machine.

$92 at Neiman Marcus
Buy
Lisa Marie Fernandez Selena Smocked Crepe Bikini
Lisa Marie Fernandez Selena Smocked Crepe Bikini
$261, Goop
$261 (was $435, now 40% off)

We like to check in on the Goop sale every once in a while to see what’s new, and they seem to have recently added a number of goodies, like this Lisa Marie Fernandez bright-red smocked bikini.

$261 at Goop
Buy
Kiki de Montparnasse Double Face Charmeuse Classic Soft Bra
Kiki de Montparnasse Double Face Charmeuse Classic Soft Bra
$117, Goop
$117 (was $195, now 40% off)

And this 100 percent silk charmeuse Kiki de Montparnasse bra.

$117 at Goop
Buy
Kalita Andromeda Top
Kalita Andromeda Top
$165, Goop
$165 (was $275, now 40% off)

And lastly, this fluttery top from Kalita.

$165 at Goop
Buy
Birkenstock ‘Boston’ Soft Footbed Clog
Birkenstock ‘Boston’ Soft Footbed Clog
$93, Nordstrom
$93 (was $140, now 34% off)

We did a number on the Nordstrom sale, but these classic Birkenstocks somehow got overlooked.

$93 at Nordstrom
Buy
Farmer’s Market Knit Rattle
Farmer’s Market Knit Rattle
$10, Anthropologie
$10 (was $16, now 38% off)

It’s a rattle in the shape of a banana, which would make an excellent little baby-shower gift.

$10 at Anthropologie
Buy
So ‘dorable Crochet Pea Pod Cocoon in Green
So ‘dorable Crochet Pea Pod Cocoon in Green
$5, Buy Buy Baby
$5 (was $10, now 50% off)

And for a full farmers’-market experience, here’s a (seemingly for photo shoots only) peapod to stick your little one into.

$5 at Buy Buy Baby
Buy
Hunter Original Refined Back Strap
Hunter Original Refined Back Strap
$97, The Line
$97 (was $195, now 50% off)

Over at the Line, their already-good sale has gotten even better, and items that we’ve had our eyes on for a few weeks now are even cheaper. Like these classic tall Hunter rain boots.

$97 at The Line
Buy
Tabitha Simmons Leticia Sandal
Tabitha Simmons Leticia Sandal
$193, The Line
$193 (was $645, now 70% off)

A truly elegant pair of Tabitha Simmons ankle-strap sandals.

$193 at The Line
Buy
Vince Gathered Neck Cami Top
Vince Gathered Neck Cami Top
$67, The Line
$67 (was $225, now 70% off)

An easy-breezy Vince crêpe cami with cross-back straps (that you can’t see in this photo).

$67 at The Line
Buy
Marni Collarless 3 Button Denim Jacket
Marni Collarless 3 Button Denim Jacket
$270, The Line
$270 (was $900, now 70% off)

It’s a little bit early … but this Marni denim jacket would make a great early fall piece.

$270 at The Line
Buy
Pad Outdoor Aaro Planter
Pad Outdoor Aaro Planter
$192, A + R
$192 (was $240, now 20% off)

The founder of Pad Outdoor Eli Bonerz (who, incidentally, founded the iconic Beastie Boys–adjacent streetwear brand XLARGE) originally envisioned these colorful indoor/outdoor planters for his mid-century-modern Neutra home.

$192 at A + R
Buy
Leo Studio Design Satin Criss-Cross Sandals
Leo Studio Design Satin Criss-Cross Sandals
$79, Yoox
$79 (was $105, now 25% off)

Now, two summery shoes that are on sale at Yoox. First up are these insanely festive polka-dotted slides from Italian-based Leo Studio Design.

$79 at Yoox
Buy
Soludos Peep-Toe Platform Wedges
Soludos Peep-Toe Platform Wedges
$115, Yoox
$115 (was $172, now 33% off)

Only a few sizes left here, but we quite liked these white tassel-adorned Castañer platform espadrilles.

$115 at Yoox
Buy
Rachel Comey Borough Broderie-Anglaise Cotton-Blend Dress
Rachel Comey Borough Broderie-Anglaise Cotton-Blend Dress
$230, Matches Fashion
$230 (was $575, now 60% off)

Everything on sale at Matches Fashion is an additional 20 percent off, which makes this cross-back poplin dress from Rachel Comey an even more appealing end-of-season splurge.

$230 at Matches Fashion
Buy
Marte Lounge Chair
Marte Lounge Chair
$284, Urban Outfitters
$284 (was $379, now 25% off)

We have a visceral (in a good way) reaction to anything rattan and reminiscent of a Hoffmann Bentwood chair.

$284 at Urban Outfitters
Buy
Matt & Nat Small Mumbai Backpack
Matt & Nat Small Mumbai Backpack
$90, Urban Outfitters
$90 (was $125, now 28% off)

Matt & Nat, the Canadian line known for its actually nice-looking vegan bags, is responsible for this drawstring backpack. (It’s very similar to one of our favorite Matt & Nat work-appropriate bags.)

$90 at Urban Outfitters
Buy
UO Structured Pelmet Mini Skirt
UO Structured Pelmet Mini Skirt
$40, Urban Outfitters
$40 (was $59, now 32% off)

Fruit-salad mini-skirt alert!

$40 at Urban Outfitters
Buy
Vans Anaheim Factory Style 17 DX Slip-On Sneaker
Vans Anaheim Factory Style 17 DX Slip-On Sneaker
$50, Urban Outfitters
$50 (was $75, now 33% off)

The classic slip-on Van gets a bit of a makeover in the form of this Anaheim sneaker. (It’s available — and on sale — in black, too.)

$50 at Urban Outfitters
Buy
Huxley Secret Of Sahara Anti-Gravity Cream
Huxley Secret Of Sahara Anti-Gravity Cream
$30, Urban Outfitters
$30 (was $44, now 32% off)

This very nourishing moisturizing cream is from Huxley, the buzzy Korean skin-care brand beloved by Korean flight attendants. Its toner and oil essence are on sale, too.

$30 at Urban Outfitters
Buy
Marni Porter-Yoshida Wallet in North Sea
Marni Porter-Yoshida Wallet in North Sea
$97, Need Supply
$97 (was $240, now 60% off)

We found this Marni wallet in the men’s department of Need Supply, but its exterior zip pocket means it could work for a lady, too.

$97 at Need Supply
Buy
Saturdays NYC Trent Solid Short
Saturdays NYC Trent Solid Short
$67, Need Supply
$67 (was $165, now 59% off)

A very basic (and 59 percent off) pair of Saturdays swim trunks.

$67 at Need Supply
Buy
Adidas 350 Oyster Sneaker
Adidas 350 Oyster Sneaker
$92, Need Supply
$92 (was $130, now 29% off)

These semi-translucent-soled Adidas are a collab between L.A. streetwear brand Oyster Holdings.

$92 at Need Supply
Buy
Helmut Lang Tie-Back Faille Top
Helmut Lang Tie-Back Faille Top
$56, The Outnet
$56 (was $295, now 81% off)

At the Outnet, clearance items are an extra 25 percent off with the code LASTCHANCE. The first sale-on-sale item we’ll feature is this Helmut Lang top that features a dainty tie in the back.

$56 at The Outnet
Buy
with code: LASTCHANCE
Rag & Bone Off-the-Shoulder Printed Broderie Anglaise Cotton Top
Rag & Bone Off-the-Shoulder Printed Broderie Anglaise Cotton Top
$29, The Outnet
$29 (was $243, now 88% off)

This off-the-shoulder eyelet top from Rag & Bone is a very good deal.

$29 at The Outnet
Buy
with code: LASTCHANCE
By Malene Birger Twist-Front Crepe Maxi Dress
By Malene Birger Twist-Front Crepe Maxi Dress
$56, The Outnet
$56 (was $375, now 85% off)

A fancy-event-appropriate long black dress from Danish line By Malene Birger.

$56 at The Outnet
Buy
with code: LASTCHANCE
Alexander Wang Leather Wallet
Alexander Wang Leather Wallet
$56, The Outnet
$56 (was $295, now 81% off)

And last but not least, a simple leather wallet from Alexander Wang.

$56 at The Outnet
Buy
with code: LASTCHANCE

The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best women’s jeans, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, ultra-flattering pants, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

33 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy