33 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Vans to Vince

We are still not quite recovered from Prime Day around these parts, but when there are excellent sales (like the Nordstrom anniversary sale) you can rest assured that we will rise to the occasion and be ready for action on the scene. This week, the prices are continuing to drop — with a ton of items that we’ve seen on sale get even cheaper. Below, the best of the week’s deals.
A pair of “looks like you’ve had them for years” high-rise jeans from Citizens of Humanity.
A perfect little polka-dotted number from Vince.
This floral appliqué top would look great with the jeans up top, FWIW. (And yes, we have included this in a sales roundup before, but it’s gotten really cheap.)
A dress that works for summer, but will feel right at home in the fall.
A rose-gold storage basket that can hold anything from a few apples to some school supplies.
If you’ve been meaning to get a monogrammed Matouk bath mat … now’s the time!
Some work pants from Eileen Fisher that you can throw in the washing machine.
We like to check in on the Goop sale every once in a while to see what’s new, and they seem to have recently added a number of goodies, like this Lisa Marie Fernandez bright-red smocked bikini.
And this 100 percent silk charmeuse Kiki de Montparnasse bra.
And lastly, this fluttery top from Kalita.
We did a number on the Nordstrom sale, but these classic Birkenstocks somehow got overlooked.
It’s a rattle in the shape of a banana, which would make an excellent little baby-shower gift.
And for a full farmers’-market experience, here’s a (seemingly for photo shoots only) peapod to stick your little one into.
Over at the Line, their already-good sale has gotten even better, and items that we’ve had our eyes on for a few weeks now are even cheaper. Like these classic tall Hunter rain boots.
A truly elegant pair of Tabitha Simmons ankle-strap sandals.
An easy-breezy Vince crêpe cami with cross-back straps (that you can’t see in this photo).
It’s a little bit early … but this Marni denim jacket would make a great early fall piece.
The founder of Pad Outdoor Eli Bonerz (who, incidentally, founded the iconic Beastie Boys–adjacent streetwear brand XLARGE) originally envisioned these colorful indoor/outdoor planters for his mid-century-modern Neutra home.
Now, two summery shoes that are on sale at Yoox. First up are these insanely festive polka-dotted slides from Italian-based Leo Studio Design.
Only a few sizes left here, but we quite liked these white tassel-adorned Castañer platform espadrilles.
Everything on sale at Matches Fashion is an additional 20 percent off, which makes this cross-back poplin dress from Rachel Comey an even more appealing end-of-season splurge.
We have a visceral (in a good way) reaction to anything rattan and reminiscent of a Hoffmann Bentwood chair.
Matt & Nat, the Canadian line known for its actually nice-looking vegan bags, is responsible for this drawstring backpack. (It’s very similar to one of our favorite Matt & Nat work-appropriate bags.)
Fruit-salad mini-skirt alert!
The classic slip-on Van gets a bit of a makeover in the form of this Anaheim sneaker. (It’s available — and on sale — in black, too.)
This very nourishing moisturizing cream is from Huxley, the buzzy Korean skin-care brand beloved by Korean flight attendants. Its toner and oil essence are on sale, too.
We found this Marni wallet in the men’s department of Need Supply, but its exterior zip pocket means it could work for a lady, too.
A very basic (and 59 percent off) pair of Saturdays swim trunks.
These semi-translucent-soled Adidas are a collab between L.A. streetwear brand Oyster Holdings.
At the Outnet, clearance items are an extra 25 percent off with the code LASTCHANCE. The first sale-on-sale item we’ll feature is this Helmut Lang top that features a dainty tie in the back.
This off-the-shoulder eyelet top from Rag & Bone is a very good deal.
A fancy-event-appropriate long black dress from Danish line By Malene Birger.
And last but not least, a simple leather wallet from Alexander Wang.
