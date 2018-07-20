33 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Vans to Vince

Photo: courtesy of the retailers

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

We are still not quite recovered from Prime Day around these parts, but when there are excellent sales (like the Nordstrom anniversary sale) you can rest assured that we will rise to the occasion and be ready for action on the scene. This week, the prices are continuing to drop — with a ton of items that we’ve seen on sale get even cheaper. Below, the best of the week’s deals.

$150, Moda Operandi Citizens Of Humanity Dree High-Rise Slim-Leg Crop Jeans $150 (was $250, now 40% off) A pair of “looks like you’ve had them for years” high-rise jeans from Citizens of Humanity. $150 at Moda Operandi Buy

$130, Spring Vince Polka Dot Pleated Cami Dress $130 (was $325, now 60% off) A perfect little polka-dotted number from Vince. $130 at Spring Buy

$36, Spring French Connection Caballo Lace Top $36 (was $118, now 69% off) This floral appliqué top would look great with the jeans up top, FWIW. (And yes, we have included this in a sales roundup before, but it’s gotten really cheap.) $36 at Spring Buy

$119, Spring Club Monaco Zorbina Dress $119 (was $268, now 56% off) A dress that works for summer, but will feel right at home in the fall. $119 at Spring Buy

$8, Jet Urban Shop Wire Storage Basket $8 (was $10, now 20% off) A rose-gold storage basket that can hold anything from a few apples to some school supplies. $8 at Jet Buy

$24, Neiman Marcus Matouk Marcus Collection Luxury Tub Mat $24 (was $40, now 40% off) If you’ve been meaning to get a monogrammed Matouk bath mat … now’s the time! $24 at Neiman Marcus Buy

$92, Neiman Marcus Eileen Fisher Washable-Crepe Straight-Leg Pants $92 (was $168, now 45% off) Some work pants from Eileen Fisher that you can throw in the washing machine. $92 at Neiman Marcus Buy

$261, Goop Lisa Marie Fernandez Selena Smocked Crepe Bikini $261 (was $435, now 40% off) We like to check in on the Goop sale every once in a while to see what’s new, and they seem to have recently added a number of goodies, like this Lisa Marie Fernandez bright-red smocked bikini. $261 at Goop Buy

$117, Goop Kiki de Montparnasse Double Face Charmeuse Classic Soft Bra $117 (was $195, now 40% off) And this 100 percent silk charmeuse Kiki de Montparnasse bra. $117 at Goop Buy

$165, Goop Kalita Andromeda Top $165 (was $275, now 40% off) And lastly, this fluttery top from Kalita. $165 at Goop Buy

$93, Nordstrom Birkenstock ‘Boston’ Soft Footbed Clog $93 (was $140, now 34% off) We did a number on the Nordstrom sale, but these classic Birkenstocks somehow got overlooked. $93 at Nordstrom Buy

$10, Anthropologie Farmer’s Market Knit Rattle $10 (was $16, now 38% off) It’s a rattle in the shape of a banana, which would make an excellent little baby-shower gift. $10 at Anthropologie Buy

$5, Buy Buy Baby So ‘dorable Crochet Pea Pod Cocoon in Green $5 (was $10, now 50% off) And for a full farmers’-market experience, here’s a (seemingly for photo shoots only) peapod to stick your little one into. $5 at Buy Buy Baby Buy

$97, The Line Hunter Original Refined Back Strap $97 (was $195, now 50% off) Over at the Line, their already-good sale has gotten even better, and items that we’ve had our eyes on for a few weeks now are even cheaper. Like these classic tall Hunter rain boots. $97 at The Line Buy

$193, The Line Tabitha Simmons Leticia Sandal $193 (was $645, now 70% off) A truly elegant pair of Tabitha Simmons ankle-strap sandals. $193 at The Line Buy

$67, The Line Vince Gathered Neck Cami Top $67 (was $225, now 70% off) An easy-breezy Vince crêpe cami with cross-back straps (that you can’t see in this photo). $67 at The Line Buy

$270, The Line Marni Collarless 3 Button Denim Jacket $270 (was $900, now 70% off) It’s a little bit early … but this Marni denim jacket would make a great early fall piece. $270 at The Line Buy

$192, A + R Pad Outdoor Aaro Planter $192 (was $240, now 20% off) The founder of Pad Outdoor Eli Bonerz (who, incidentally, founded the iconic Beastie Boys–adjacent streetwear brand XLARGE) originally envisioned these colorful indoor/outdoor planters for his mid-century-modern Neutra home. $192 at A + R Buy

$79, Yoox Leo Studio Design Satin Criss-Cross Sandals $79 (was $105, now 25% off) Now, two summery shoes that are on sale at Yoox. First up are these insanely festive polka-dotted slides from Italian-based Leo Studio Design. $79 at Yoox Buy

$115, Yoox Soludos Peep-Toe Platform Wedges $115 (was $172, now 33% off) Only a few sizes left here, but we quite liked these white tassel-adorned Castañer platform espadrilles. $115 at Yoox Buy

$284, Urban Outfitters Marte Lounge Chair $284 (was $379, now 25% off) We have a visceral (in a good way) reaction to anything rattan and reminiscent of a Hoffmann Bentwood chair. $284 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$90, Urban Outfitters Matt & Nat Small Mumbai Backpack $90 (was $125, now 28% off) Matt & Nat, the Canadian line known for its actually nice-looking vegan bags, is responsible for this drawstring backpack. (It’s very similar to one of our favorite Matt & Nat work-appropriate bags.) $90 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$50, Urban Outfitters Vans Anaheim Factory Style 17 DX Slip-On Sneaker $50 (was $75, now 33% off) The classic slip-on Van gets a bit of a makeover in the form of this Anaheim sneaker. (It’s available — and on sale — in black, too.) $50 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$97, Need Supply Marni Porter-Yoshida Wallet in North Sea $97 (was $240, now 60% off) We found this Marni wallet in the men’s department of Need Supply, but its exterior zip pocket means it could work for a lady, too. $97 at Need Supply Buy

$67, Need Supply Saturdays NYC Trent Solid Short $67 (was $165, now 59% off) A very basic (and 59 percent off) pair of Saturdays swim trunks. $67 at Need Supply Buy

$92, Need Supply Adidas 350 Oyster Sneaker $92 (was $130, now 29% off) These semi-translucent-soled Adidas are a collab between L.A. streetwear brand Oyster Holdings. $92 at Need Supply Buy

$56, The Outnet Helmut Lang Tie-Back Faille Top $56 (was $295, now 81% off) At the Outnet, clearance items are an extra 25 percent off with the code LASTCHANCE. The first sale-on-sale item we’ll feature is this Helmut Lang top that features a dainty tie in the back. $56 at The Outnet Buy with code: LASTCHANCE

$29, The Outnet Rag & Bone Off-the-Shoulder Printed Broderie Anglaise Cotton Top $29 (was $243, now 88% off) This off-the-shoulder eyelet top from Rag & Bone is a very good deal. $29 at The Outnet Buy with code: LASTCHANCE

$56, The Outnet By Malene Birger Twist-Front Crepe Maxi Dress $56 (was $375, now 85% off) A fancy-event-appropriate long black dress from Danish line By Malene Birger. $56 at The Outnet Buy with code: LASTCHANCE

$56, The Outnet Alexander Wang Leather Wallet $56 (was $295, now 81% off) And last but not least, a simple leather wallet from Alexander Wang. $56 at The Outnet Buy with code: LASTCHANCE

