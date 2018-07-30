Sacha Baron Cohen Runs a ‘Pedophile Detector’ Test On Roy Moore

It’s one thing to know former Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore got duped by Sacha Baron Cohen. It is quite another to see him sit calmly while the Who Is America? star runs a beeping “pedophile detector” across Moore’s suit jacket over and over again. In a new episode of the Showtime series, Cohen’s Israeli colonel character Erran Morad shows Moore what he claims is the latest in anti-pervert technology. “I have been married 33 years. I have never had an accusation of such things,” Moore informs him, once he’s caught on that he’s been caught out.

As you probably recall, Moore’s campaign tanked last year after multiple women stepped forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct against teenage girls. Among them was Leigh Corfman, who alleges Moore sexually abused her when she was 14 and he was 32. Said Moore before cutting off the interview entirely, “Maybe Israeli technology hasn’t developed properly.”