Coach Taps Selena Gomez in a Sunny Ode to New York

Photo: © 2018 Steven Meisel/Courtesy of Coach

We may be in the midst of the sweaty days of summer, but Coach’s new fall 2018 campaign will remind you how nice New York City can be when it drops to a reasonable temperature. Complete with ‘70s-inspired shearling coats, prairie dresses, and fringed leather jackets, photographer Steven Meisel’s shots combine Western motifs with a New York sensibility: models lounge in the city’s backstreets, laying their fur-covered boots against vintage cars. Selena Gomez is back for her third Coach campaign, appearing alongside Japanese actress and model Kiko Mizuhara, Chinese actress Guan Xiaotong, and Chinese actor Timmy Xu.

“I love the way that we have pushed the Coach gang further this season to be more unique, diverse, and just overall cool in their attitude,” said Stuart Vevers, the brand’s Creative Director. Longtime Coach collaborators Pat McGrath and Guido Palau joined to bring Vivers’s vision to fruition.

See some of the campaign’s nostalgic, sun-drenched images below, along with the official campaign video.

