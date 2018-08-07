Serena Williams Won’t Apologize For Being the Best

Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Serena Williams is rightfully, shamelessly confident, which she not only exudes but will also vocalize if asked. Just a month after the tennis star remarked that she “has never been intimidated by anyone” in response to a sexist question, Williams was lobbed a question about being one of the greatest athletes of all time, to which she did not rebut or apologize. She instead acknowledged it, as she should.

Williams beat Madison Keys at Wimbledon on Friday, after which she went to a press conference where Telegraph’s Jamie Johnson asked her if it’s hard being “the one to beat” because everyone who plays her brings their A-game to the court.

“I’m glad someone admitted that,” Williams responded. “But yeah, every single match I play, whether I’m coming back from a baby, or surgery, it doesn’t matter, because these young ladies bring a game that I’ve never seen before … That’s what makes me great. I always play everyone at their greatest, so I have to be greater.”

Nothing but respect for my president pic.twitter.com/N33GujMpin — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 7, 2018

A verified GOAT.