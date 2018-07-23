Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

Today in proof that celebrities are not just like us, Alexis Ohanian whisked Serena Williams off to Italy this weekend after the tennis star revealed that she was craving Italian food.

Alongside an Instagram photo of the two drinking wine, Ohanian wrote the caption, “She wanted Italian for dinner, so…” Per the Instagram’s tagged location, the couple was in Venezia, Italia — or, Venice.

Williams too bragged about her Italian getaway on Instagram, posting a video of her lying in bed with her dog Chip at L’Albereta Relais & Châteuax, from which she “got to look at stars” at night.

“This week has been a dream!” she wrote.

What a deserved post-Wimbledon trip!