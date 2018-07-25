Serena Williams Calls Constant Drug Testing ‘Discrimination’

Photo: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Serena Williams is tired of being constantly drug tested. In a few tweets posted Tuesday night, she wrote that “out of all the players it’s been proven I’m the one getting tested the most.” She posted the status in conjunction with an update about putting her daughter Olympia to bed.

I just put Olympia @OlympiaOhanian to sleep but I can’t seem to put her in bed I’m loving holding her in my arms. I want to milk every second!!! — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 24, 2018

Williams shared that she needed to put Olympia down, but loved holding her too much. It was then that she added that it was “that time of the day to get ‘randomly’ drug tested and only test Serena.”

...and it’s that time of the day to get “randomly” drug tested and only test Serena. Out of all the players it’s been proven I’m the one getting tested the most. Discrimination? I think so. At least I’ll be keeping the sport clean #StayPositive — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 25, 2018

Williams only recently returned to playing tennis after having her daughter Olympia with husband Alexis Ohanian. She competed excellently in the Wimbledon final and plans to continue competing. Apparently, in order to do so, she will be expected to submit to a higher than average number of drug tests.

“Discrimination? I think so,” wrote Williams. “At least I’ll be keeping the sport clean.”