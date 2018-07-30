Sleeveless Blouses You Can Actually Wear to Work

As the office empties out and co-workers flee to their beach-side bungalows, dressing for work becomes ever more frustrating. The summer heat isn’t dying down anytime soon; how can you look professional while keeping cool? Here, we present you 13 sleeveless blouses that you’ll actually want to wear to the office.
A Beachy Option
A summery seersucker blouse that will take you straight from your hyper air-conditioned cubicle to a blanket on the sand.
Available in sizes 8–12.
A Jewel-Toned Blouse
Professional, but make it fashion with a ruffly neckline and bold color.
Available in sizes 0–18.
An Edgy White Top
This is an unusual take on the crisp, clean white button-down.
Available in European sizes 36–40.
A Sophisticated Polka-Dot Option
Polka dots and a high neckline give this blouse a vintage feel. Pair with a pencil skirt and pumps for optimal office style.
Available in sizes 14–28.
A Top in Blood Orange
Cascading ruffles cover your upper arms, but leave them open to any passing breeze. It’s like a sleeveless top in disguise!
Available in size medium.
A Yellow Striped Option
Another seersucker option for those with preppier inclinations. With white pants, this would make an ideal office-to-boat getup.
Available in sizes 8-14.
A Totally Different Take on Yellow Stripes
If you’ve got a casual workplace (open plan, cold brew on tap, dogs running around), try this with some culottes.
Available in sizes 18–28.
An Airy Red Top
Warning: this flouncy top will make you want to dance at work with your headphones in.
Available in sizes XS–L.
If You Like Dainty Prints
Patterns are never a bad idea. To look appropriately pulled-together for the office, take a cue from how it’s styled in this image and wear it with pants in the same color family.
Available in size 8.
A Minimalist Button-Down
The sleeveless version of Everlane’s popular Relaxed Silk shirt is perfect for the dog days of late summer.
Available in sizes 2 and 10.
A Floaty Black Top
Sometimes, all you want to wear is 100-percent cotton. It’s still summer, after all.
Available in sizes 12–24.
A Scalloped Shell
Scallops are fun way to dress up an otherwise basic sleeveless top.
Available in size XXS–XL.
If You Really Love Summer
Wear this top to work and instantly feel yourself transported to the Greek isles (without having to sit through a daily screening of Mamma Mia 2). The tassels, subtle sheen, and blush color make it as summery as it gets.
Available in sizes 4 and 6.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.