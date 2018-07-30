Sleeveless Blouses You Can Actually Wear to Work

As the office empties out and co-workers flee to their beach-side bungalows, dressing for work becomes ever more frustrating. The summer heat isn’t dying down anytime soon; how can you look professional while keeping cool? Here, we present you 13 sleeveless blouses that you’ll actually want to wear to the office.

A Beachy Option

$35, Asos Oasis Tie Front Sleeveless Blouse A summery seersucker blouse that will take you straight from your hyper air-conditioned cubicle to a blanket on the sand.

Available in sizes 8–12. $35 at Asos Buy

A Jewel-Toned Blouse

$25, H&M V-Neck Blouse with Flounce Professional, but make it fashion with a ruffly neckline and bold color.

Available in sizes 0–18. $25 at H&M Buy

An Edgy White Top

$295, Need Supply MM6 Maison Margiela Parachute Poplin Shirt This is an unusual take on the crisp, clean white button-down.

Available in European sizes 36–40. $295 at Need Supply Buy

A Sophisticated Polka-Dot Option

$60, Eloquii Sleeveless Mock Neck Top Polka dots and a high neckline give this blouse a vintage feel. Pair with a pencil skirt and pumps for optimal office style.

Available in sizes 14–28. $60 at Eloquii Buy

A Top in Blood Orange

$147, Need Supply Fabiana Pigna Figenia Blouse Cascading ruffles cover your upper arms, but leave them open to any passing breeze. It’s like a sleeveless top in disguise!

Available in size medium. $147 at Need Supply Buy

A Yellow Striped Option

$40, Asos Warehouse Sleeveless Blouse Another seersucker option for those with preppier inclinations. With white pants, this would make an ideal office-to-boat getup.

Available in sizes 8-14. $40 at Asos Buy

A Totally Different Take on Yellow Stripes

$70, Eloquii High Low Sleeveless Top If you’ve got a casual workplace (open plan, cold brew on tap, dogs running around), try this with some culottes.

Available in sizes 18–28. $70 at Eloquii Buy

An Airy Red Top

Photo: 18-04-19 kristinkagay PM2 B2 davidaustin W $225, Shopbop Vince Pleated Shell Warning: this flouncy top will make you want to dance at work with your headphones in.

Available in sizes XS–L. $225 at Shopbop Buy

If You Like Dainty Prints

$59, & Other Stories Frill Sleeveless Blouse Patterns are never a bad idea. To look appropriately pulled-together for the office, take a cue from how it’s styled in this image and wear it with pants in the same color family.

Available in size 8. $59 at & Other Stories Buy

A Minimalist Button-Down

$52, Everlane The Relaxed Silk Sleeveless The sleeveless version of Everlane’s popular Relaxed Silk shirt is perfect for the dog days of late summer.

Available in sizes 2 and 10. $52 at Everlane Buy

A Floaty Black Top

$48, Asos Curve V-Neck Longline Top with Flutter Sleeve Sometimes, all you want to wear is 100-percent cotton. It’s still summer, after all.

Available in sizes 12–24. $48 at Asos Buy

A Scalloped Shell

$59, Nordstrom CeCe Scallop Edge Top Scallops are fun way to dress up an otherwise basic sleeveless top.

Available in size XXS–XL. $59 at Nordstrom Buy

If You Really Love Summer

$210, Garmentory Ulla Johnson Cora Top Wear this top to work and instantly feel yourself transported to the Greek isles (without having to sit through a daily screening of Mamma Mia 2). The tassels, subtle sheen, and blush color make it as summery as it gets.

Available in sizes 4 and 6. $210 at Garmentory Buy

