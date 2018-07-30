13 Sleeveless Blouses You Can Actually Wear to Work

As the office empties out and co-workers flee to their beach-side bungalows, dressing for work becomes ever more frustrating. The summer heat isn’t dying down anytime soon; how can you look professional while keeping cool? Here, we present you 13 sleeveless blouses that you’ll actually want to wear to the office.

A Beachy Option

Oasis Tie Front Sleeveless Blouse
$35, Asos

A summery seersucker blouse that will take you straight from your hyper air-conditioned cubicle to a blanket on the sand.
Available in sizes 8–12.

$35 at Asos
A Jewel-Toned Blouse

V-Neck Blouse with Flounce
$25, H&M

Professional, but make it fashion with a ruffly neckline and bold color.
Available in sizes 0–18.

$25 at H&M
An Edgy White Top

MM6 Maison Margiela Parachute Poplin Shirt
$295, Need Supply

This is an unusual take on the crisp, clean white button-down.
Available in European sizes 36–40.

$295 at Need Supply
A Sophisticated Polka-Dot Option

Sleeveless Mock Neck Top
$60, Eloquii

Polka dots and a high neckline give this blouse a vintage feel. Pair with a pencil skirt and pumps for optimal office style.
Available in sizes 14–28.

$60 at Eloquii
A Top in Blood Orange

Fabiana Pigna Figenia Blouse
$147, Need Supply

Cascading ruffles cover your upper arms, but leave them open to any passing breeze. It’s like a sleeveless top in disguise!
Available in size medium.

$147 at Need Supply
A Yellow Striped Option

Warehouse Sleeveless Blouse
$40, Asos

Another seersucker option for those with preppier inclinations. With white pants, this would make an ideal office-to-boat getup.
Available in sizes 8-14.

$40 at Asos
A Totally Different Take on Yellow Stripes

High Low Sleeveless Top
$70, Eloquii

If you’ve got a casual workplace (open plan, cold brew on tap, dogs running around), try this with some culottes.
Available in sizes 18–28.

$70 at Eloquii
An Airy Red Top

Vince Pleated Shell
Photo: 18-04-19 kristinkagay PM2 B2 davidaustin W
$225, Shopbop

Warning: this flouncy top will make you want to dance at work with your headphones in.
Available in sizes XS–L.

$225 at Shopbop
If You Like Dainty Prints

Frill Sleeveless Blouse
$59, & Other Stories

Patterns are never a bad idea. To look appropriately pulled-together for the office, take a cue from how it’s styled in this image and wear it with pants in the same color family.
Available in size 8.

$59 at & Other Stories
A Minimalist Button-Down

The Relaxed Silk Sleeveless
$52, Everlane

The sleeveless version of Everlane’s popular Relaxed Silk shirt is perfect for the dog days of late summer.
Available in sizes 2 and 10.

$52 at Everlane
A Floaty Black Top

Curve V-Neck Longline Top with Flutter Sleeve
$48, Asos

Sometimes, all you want to wear is 100-percent cotton. It’s still summer, after all.
Available in sizes 12–24.

$48 at Asos
A Scalloped Shell

CeCe Scallop Edge Top
$59, Nordstrom

Scallops are fun way to dress up an otherwise basic sleeveless top.
Available in size XXS–XL.

$59 at Nordstrom
If You Really Love Summer

Ulla Johnson Cora Top
$210, Garmentory

Wear this top to work and instantly feel yourself transported to the Greek isles (without having to sit through a daily screening of Mamma Mia 2). The tassels, subtle sheen, and blush color make it as summery as it gets.
Available in sizes 4 and 6.

$210 at Garmentory
