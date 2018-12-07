Stormy Daniels Arrested While Performing at Strip Club

Photo: Tara Ziemba/Getty Images/2018 Getty Images

Stormy Daniels was arrested last night after she allegedly allowed patrons to touch her while she was performing at a strip club in Columbus, Ohio. A state law says that only family members can touch a nude or semi-nude dancer. Daniels, who has said that she had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006 and was reportedly given a $130,000 hush payment, was released on bail early Thursday morning.

Her lawyer Michael Avenatti called the charge “bogus” and said it was a politically motivated setup. Daniels will face three misdemeanor charges, which Avenatti plans to fight “vehemently.”

Just rcvd word that my client @StormyDaniels was arrested in Columbus Ohio whole performing the same act she has performed across the nation at nearly a hundred strip clubs. This was a setup & politically motivated. It reeks of desperation. We will fight all bogus charges. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

She was arrested for allegedly allowing a customer to touch her while on stage in a non sexual manner! Are you kidding me? They are devoting law enforcement resources to sting operations for this? There has to be higher priorities!!! #SetUp #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

My client @StormyDaniels will issue a plea of “Not Guilty” to the three misdemeanor charges. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

Daniels announced that she would be putting her performance planned for tonight in Columbus on hold because of the previous night’s kerfuffle.

Official Statement From @StormyDaniels: As a result of what happened last night, I will unfortunately be unable to go forward with tonight's scheduled performance. I deeply apologize to my fans in Columbus. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018