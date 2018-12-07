Stormy Daniels Arrested While Performing at Strip Club

Stormy Daniels was arrested last night after she allegedly allowed patrons to touch her while she was performing at a strip club in Columbus, Ohio. A state law says that only family members can touch a nude or semi-nude dancer. Daniels, who has said that she had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006 and was reportedly given a $130,000 hush payment, was released on bail early Thursday morning.
Her lawyer Michael Avenatti called the charge “bogus” and said it was a politically motivated setup. Daniels will face three misdemeanor charges, which Avenatti plans to fight “vehemently.”
Daniels announced that she would be putting her performance planned for tonight in Columbus on hold because of the previous night’s kerfuffle.