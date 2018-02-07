Thai Soccer Team Found Alive in Cave After 9 Days

Photo: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images

An international team of rescuers is working to free 12 young boys and their soccer coach who went missing in northern Thailand’s Tham Luang Nang Non cave system nine days ago, after being trapped in the dark tunnels by an unexpected downpour, CNN reports.

The Wild Boar soccer team entered the caves on June 23, and had not been seen since. Rescuers from the Thai Navy SEALs, and experts from the U.S., U.K., China, and Australia, believed that the boys had taken refuge in a deep chamber known as Pattaya Beach. But when they were finally able to access it after the rain died down, they found that it had flooded. The team was eventually found by Thai Navy SEAL divers in another tunnel about 1,000 feet below. The rescue divers said the boys all appear to be safe.

Photo: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images

While friends and family of the missing boys have been celebrating their discovery, the Governor of Chiang Rai province, Narongsak Osottanakorn, has urged caution, telling reporters that “Our mission (is) not done yet.”

“We will drain all water out from the cave then we will take all 13 people out of the cave. We are now planning how to send nurse and doctor inside the cave to check their health and movement. We will work all night.”

The governor said it could take medical teams up to four hours to determine the boys’ health, and how best to extract them.

“When the medics have evaluated the kids, we will care for them until they have enough strength to move by themselves, and then we will evaluate the situation on bringing them out again later,” he added.

"This is still a very precarious operation"



Rescuers continue pumping water from Thailand caves where 12 boys and their football coach have been found



LATEST: https://t.co/JlcRNeMaty pic.twitter.com/LNJDBBfnDp — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) July 2, 2018

In the meantime, the government continues to try to drain water out of the cave to facilitate the team’s extraction, but as the BBC points out, it is unclear whether this will be done in time to avoid the rains that are expected later on this week.

We will continue to update this post as we learn more about the situation.