Four Thai Soccer Team Members Rescued From Flooded Cave

Photo: Linh Pham/Getty Images

Four Thai soccer team members have safely reemerged from the monsoon-flooded cave where they’ve been trapped for more than two weeks, AP News reports.

For the past 15 days, Thai navy SEALs have been delivering food, medical care, and oxygen to the 12-member Wild Boar soccer team, who entered northern Thailand’s Tham Luang Nang Non cave system on June 23, and then never came back out. While the SEALs have been able to access the boys, who are between the ages of 11 and 16, and their 25-year-old coach since their disappearance, authorities have been struggling to determine the safest way to get them out.

On Sunday, around 10 a.m. local time, a team of 13 international cave diving experts and five SEALs began the dangerous mission of accompanying the boys as they embarked on the circuitous two-and-a-half-mile dive through the flooded cave’s narrow tunnels. According Chiang Rai province acting Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn, who is leading this operation, the four boys who were the first to make it out around 5:40 p.m. were the healthiest of the players, but were still taken immediately to the hospital. (Their condition is not yet clear.)

The mission is going “better than expected,” Osatanakorn said at a news conference following the successful first phase.

While authorities are racing against time, as rain reportedly started to come down on Sunday evening, the rescue team will now need between 10 and 20 hours before starting the second phase of the operation to retrieve the remaining eight players and coach.