The 12 Best Luxury Beauty Picks From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

By

Friendly reminder: It’s still July, which means we’re currently in the midst of summer sales. Today, Nordstrom kicked off their very big, very fancy Anniversary Sale, which means a crazy amount of new arrivals are in-store and online at sale prices. Over 450 of those exclusives are beauty products. Don’t panic. Whether you’re looking to stock up on empties, cross off wish-list items, or avoid putting any effort into packing your carry-on, we picked out 12 of the best deals to jump to first.

The only catch? Prices will go back up in two weeks, so you have from now until August 5 to stock up. You’re going to do great.

Bumble and Bumble Summer Loves Set
$25, Nordstrom

If you’re on a heat-styling cleanse this summer, this trio of Bumble and Bumble favorites will get you that I style my hair with the wind and the sea look, all from the comfort of your landlocked city or carry-on.

Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant Duo
$35, Nordstrom

TLC said it best: No scrubs, in life or on your face. Instead, try this effective yet gentle exfoliator solution, which gently dissolves dead skin and won’t leave you irritated.

Le Labo Body & Hair Travel Set
$55, Nordstrom

So you always smell great, have soft skin, and aren’t at the mercy of an irritating, smelly hotel toiletry.

Diptyque Candle Set
$55, Nordstrom

Diptyque goes on sale never — except for right now. These five mini candles ensure that you always get variety.

Glamglow the Hollywood Glow Set
$59, Nordstrom

This trio (which includes one of the brand’s popular tingly muds) will make sure you skin is prepped for all those summer photo ops.

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair + Renew Set
$98, Nordstrom

It includes a set of a one of the most hydrating skin-care serums of all time.

Clinique Moisture Surge 72-Hour Set
$99, Nordstrom

This just has the right texture for summer: It’s cooling and moisturizing, without making your skin feel greasy, creamy, or oily. It also allegedly keeps your skin hydrated for an incredible-sounding 72 hours.

Chanel Rouge Coco Pink Set
$100, Nordstrom

This year, pink became the most popular lip color, beating red. This set comes with three options for “my lips but better” pink lips.

Beachwaver® Pro 1 1/4-Inch Professional Rotating Curling Iron
$133, Nordstrom

A beachy wave robot doesn’t exist yet, but this comes pretty close. The barrel rotates and curls your hair for you, with the touch of one button.

Simplehuman Eight-Inch Sensor Mirror With Brightness Control
$134, Nordstrom

You don’t have to be a beauty influencer to appreciate a cordless smart mirror that simulates natural light, magnifies stray brow hairs up to five times, and automatically turns on for you when your face is near.

Tom Ford Black Ordchid Eau de Parfum Set
$141, Nordstrom

Seductive unisex scent aside, this gorgeous set is just the thing to rationalize getting two bottles of this iconic fragrance at once.

LightStim for Wrinkles LED Therapy Device
$165, Nordstrom

This is an at-home red-light treatment that stimulates skin for a collagen boost.

