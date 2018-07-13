The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

Photo: Shutterstock

The summer parties are in full swing this week and everyone was ready to take advantage of the warm evenings by wearing their festive best. Kate Moss, Charlotte Tilbury and Liv Tyler went the casual route in breezy dresses while singer Rochelle Humes opted for a searing pink pantsuit. Over in Brooklyn, Ashley Tisdale, Ariana Grande, and Alessia Cara channeled ’90s vibes, complete with denim minis, tube tops, and graphic tees, at an Amazon event. Meanwhile in Los Angeles, which was experiencing a heat wave, Ashley Madekwe stayed cool in a wide-leg jumpsuit and Emma Roberts wrapped herself in a gauzy black dress. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Best Use of Color: Rochelle Humes

Photo: Can Nguyen/REX/Shutterstock

At the Syco Summer Party at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, England.

Coolest Quilting: Gala González

Photo: Marc Media

At the Loewe sunglasses party for the launch of their new eyewear collection at a private villa in Ibiza, Spain.

Most Coordinated Crew: Anya Taylor-Joy, Poppy Delevingne, Edward Enninful, Lara Stone, and Alexa Chung

Photo: Darren Gerrish/WireImage

At the Polo Ralph Lauren and British Vogue Wimbledon day in London, England.

Best Evening Casual: Kate Moss, Charlotte Tilbury, and Liv Tyler

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Tee

At the London launch of intothewhite curated by Jake Champman at British Summer Time Hyde Park in London, England.

Trendiest Beach Tote: Leandra Medine // Prettiest Pleats: Nasiba Adilova

Photo: Gregory Scaffidi/©GregScaffidi

At the Everafter x The Tot grand opening of their Hamptons pop-up in East Hampton, New York.

Trendiest Squad: Ashley Tisdale, Ariana Grande, and Alessia Cara

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Amazon

At the Amazon Music Unboxing Prime Day event in Brooklyn, New York.

Sweetest Summer Dress: Nina Dobrev // Best Jumpsuit: Ashley Madekwe

Photo: John Salangsang/WWD/REX/Shutterstock/Copyright (c) 2018 Shutterstock. No use without permission.

At the Maison St-Germain event in Los Angeles, California.

Best Outerwear: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Finery

At the Finery App launch party by Brooklyn Decker at Microsoft Lounge in Culver City, California.

Coolest Tee: Willy Chavarria

Photo: Courtesy of The Woolmark Company

At the 2018/19 International Woolmark Prize New York semi-final in New York.

Most Pleasing Puff Sleeves: Ray Lowe

Photo: Yvonne Tnt/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

At the Eileen Fisher x Girls Who Code “Future is Female” Dinner in New York City.

Best Way to Wear Black in a Heat Wave: Emma Roberts

Photo: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock/Copyright (c) 2018 Shutterstock. No use without permission.

At the Violet Grey event in Low Angeles, California.

Most Creative Makeup: Lily Newmark

Photo: Can Nguyen/REX/Shutterstock/Copyright (c) 2018 Shutterstock. No use without permission.

At the Pin Cushion film premiere in London, England.

Best Garden Party Dresses: Britt Maren and Flaviana Matata

Photo: Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

At the Saks Fifth Avenue + Vogue Summer celebration in Sagaponack, New York.

Best Summer Goth: Leigh Lezark

Photo: David X Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock/Copyright (c) 2018 Shutterstock. No use without permission.

At Champions Wear Boss at the Public Hotel in New York City.

Best Step-and-Repeat Coordination: Amanda Seyfried // Best Shoe-to-Dress Coordination: Lily James

Photo: People Picture/compb/REX/Shutterstock

At the Mama Mia! Here We Go Again film photocall in Hamburg, Germany.