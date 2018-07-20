The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

Photo: Getty Images/Courtesy of BFA

We’re in the humid midst of summer, and while it may be tempting to stay indoors with the air-conditioning on full blast, celebrity guests continue to flock to parties held both indoors and out. At a festival in England, Daisy Lewis shielded her eyes from the sun with bold red frames to match her ruffly dress. In Los Angeles, Logan Browning wore a glittery, floor-length dress to a jewelry launch. While some, like Roxie Nafousi and June Sarpong, opted for classic looks, others had more surprising takes; Olivia Munn’s velour jumpsuit and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s newsprint suit were standouts. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Best Suit With a Twist: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Photo: Too Faced Cosmetics

At a launch party hosted by Too Faced and Pop & Suki at Cecconi’s in West Hollywood, California.

Breeziest Dresses: Huma Abedin, Tanya Taylor, Samantha Barr

Photo: Scott Roth

At a dinner co-hosted by Katie Warner Johnson and Selby Drummond celebrating the launch of Carbon38’s new eyelet collection at Duryea’s Lobster Deck in Montauk, New York.

Boldest Red: Daisy Lewis

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

At the Cartier Style Et Luxe at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in Chichester, England.

Best Velour: Olivia Munn

Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for IMDb

At the #IMDboat at San Diego Comic-Con in San Diego, California.

Coolest Classics: Roxie Nafousi and June Sarpong

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

At a dinner hosted by For Good Causes in aid of AfriKids at Chucs in London, England.

Most Glittery: Logan Browning

Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for David Yurman

At David Yurman Pinky Ring Event in Los Angeles, California.

Best Athleisure: Rae Morris

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Pap

At the launch of House of Holland & Papier in London, England.

Most Texture: Jasmine Cephas Jones and Janina Gavankar

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

At the after-party for the New York premiere of Blindspotting at Public Arts in New York City.

Glammest Gingham: Erin O’Connor

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for BOM

At the launch of Bombay Sapphire’s “Canvas” in Shoreditch in London, England.

Cutest Minidress: Betty Bachz

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

At the Bleach Summer Party at Protein Studios in London, England.

Best Statement Sleeve: Margot Bingham

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

At the New York screening of The Equalizer 2 at the Roxy Hotel in New York City.

Most Stylish Stripes: Rebecca Rittenhouse // Best Classic Look: Colin Woodell

Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images

At the premiere of Blumhouse Productions and Universal Pictures Unfriended: Dark Web after-party in Los Angeles, California.

Best Little White Dress: Munroe Bergdorf

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Tho

At Thomas Webb’s debut art exhibition, “STRANGERS” in London, England.

Most Traffic-Stopping Jacket: Anne Winters // Sweetest Print: Sammi Hanratty

Photo: John Sciulli/Getty Images for Spotify

At Troye Sivan’s Spotify event at Baldwin Hills Scenic Overview in Los Angeles, California.

Most Dazzling Draping: Draya Michele

Photo: Angela Pham/Courtesy of BFA/BFA

At the #REVOLVE summer kickoff party in Bermuda.

Most Stunning Sheer: Anya Taylor-Joy

Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

At the Variety and YouTube Originals Kick Off Party at Comic-Con International in San Diego, California.