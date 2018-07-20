The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

We’re in the humid midst of summer, and while it may be tempting to stay indoors with the air-conditioning on full blast, celebrity guests continue to flock to parties held both indoors and out. At a festival in England, Daisy Lewis shielded her eyes from the sun with bold red frames to match her ruffly dress. In Los Angeles, Logan Browning wore a glittery, floor-length dress to a jewelry launch. While some, like Roxie Nafousi and June Sarpong, opted for classic looks, others had more surprising takes; Olivia Munn’s velour jumpsuit and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s newsprint suit were standouts. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.
Best Suit With a Twist: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
At a launch party hosted by Too Faced and Pop & Suki at Cecconi’s in West Hollywood, California.
Breeziest Dresses: Huma Abedin, Tanya Taylor, Samantha Barr
At a dinner co-hosted by Katie Warner Johnson and Selby Drummond celebrating the launch of Carbon38’s new eyelet collection at Duryea’s Lobster Deck in Montauk, New York.
Boldest Red: Daisy Lewis
At the Cartier Style Et Luxe at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in Chichester, England.
Best Velour: Olivia Munn
At the #IMDboat at San Diego Comic-Con in San Diego, California.
Coolest Classics: Roxie Nafousi and June Sarpong
At a dinner hosted by For Good Causes in aid of AfriKids at Chucs in London, England.
Most Glittery: Logan Browning
At David Yurman Pinky Ring Event in Los Angeles, California.
Best Athleisure: Rae Morris
At the launch of House of Holland & Papier in London, England.
Most Texture: Jasmine Cephas Jones and Janina Gavankar
At the after-party for the New York premiere of Blindspotting at Public Arts in New York City.
Glammest Gingham: Erin O’Connor
At the launch of Bombay Sapphire’s “Canvas” in Shoreditch in London, England.
Cutest Minidress: Betty Bachz
At the Bleach Summer Party at Protein Studios in London, England.
Best Statement Sleeve: Margot Bingham
At the New York screening of The Equalizer 2 at the Roxy Hotel in New York City.
Most Stylish Stripes: Rebecca Rittenhouse // Best Classic Look: Colin Woodell
At the premiere of Blumhouse Productions and Universal Pictures Unfriended: Dark Web after-party in Los Angeles, California.
Best Little White Dress: Munroe Bergdorf
At Thomas Webb’s debut art exhibition, “STRANGERS” in London, England.
Most Traffic-Stopping Jacket: Anne Winters // Sweetest Print: Sammi Hanratty
At Troye Sivan’s Spotify event at Baldwin Hills Scenic Overview in Los Angeles, California.
Most Dazzling Draping: Draya Michele
At the #REVOLVE summer kickoff party in Bermuda.
Most Stunning Sheer: Anya Taylor-Joy
At the Variety and YouTube Originals Kick Off Party at Comic-Con International in San Diego, California.