The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

This week, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again co-stars Amanda Seyfried and Lily James wore stylish one-piece outfits at an event in New York City. Amandla Stenberg wore mustard yellow to a movie screening in Hollywood, showing yet again that she’s mastered summer beauty, with bright-blue eye shadow. And Jasmine Sanders wore a fresh-looking summer suit. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.
Best One-Piece Looks: Amanda Seyfried and Lily James
At Celebrities visit Build at the Build Studio in New York City.
Best Mustard Yellow: Amandla Stenberg
At the screening of 20th Century Fox’s “Darkest Minds” at ArcLight Hollywood in Hollywood California.
Most Tropical Prints: Kelly Piquet and Patricia Bonaldi
At the PatBo x Saks A Night In Brazil at The Surf Lodge, Montauk, New York.
Best Summer Suit: Jasmine Sanders
At the launch of Beautyblender BOUNCE Liquid Whip Foundation in New York City.
Best Neon Yellow: Rachel Lindsay
At the #REVOLVEsummer After Party with Afterpay hosted by Romee Strijd & Jasmine Tookes in Bermuda.
Freshest Prints: Ayodeji Dawodu and Mobolaji Dawodu
At Eidos Simon Spurr spring/summer 2019 Presentation in New York City.
Best Bag-Within-a-Bag: Amirah Kassem // Best Flared Trousers: Holly Liss
At Sweetgreen presents Dream Dinner Series in New York City.
Best Pink Silk: Eva Chen
At the Crazy Rich Asians film screening at the Metrograph in New York City.
Best Canadian Tuxedos: Angela Lindvall and Jessica Gomes
At the RE/DONE + Weejuns collaboration launch in Los Angeles, California.
Most Timeless Looks: Andrea Wallace and Trevor Paglen
At the Anderson Ranch Arts Center 22nd Annual Recognition Dinner in Aspen, Colorado.