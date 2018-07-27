The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

Photo: Getty Images

This week, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again co-stars Amanda Seyfried and Lily James wore stylish one-piece outfits at an event in New York City. Amandla Stenberg wore mustard yellow to a movie screening in Hollywood, showing yet again that she’s mastered summer beauty, with bright-blue eye shadow. And Jasmine Sanders wore a fresh-looking summer suit. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Best One-Piece Looks: Amanda Seyfried and Lily James

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

At Celebrities visit Build at the Build Studio in New York City.

Best Mustard Yellow: Amandla Stenberg

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

At the screening of 20th Century Fox’s “Darkest Minds” at ArcLight Hollywood in Hollywood California.

Most Tropical Prints: Kelly Piquet and Patricia Bonaldi

Photo: Madison McGaw/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

At the PatBo x Saks A Night In Brazil at The Surf Lodge, Montauk, New York.

Best Summer Suit: Jasmine Sanders

Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for beautyblender

At the launch of Beautyblender BOUNCE Liquid Whip Foundation in New York City.

Best Neon Yellow: Rachel Lindsay

Photo: Samantha Nandez/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

At the #REVOLVEsummer After Party with Afterpay hosted by Romee Strijd & Jasmine Tookes in Bermuda.

Freshest Prints: Ayodeji Dawodu and Mobolaji Dawodu

Photo: Hagop Kalaidjian/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

At Eidos Simon Spurr spring/summer 2019 Presentation in New York City.

Best Bag-Within-a-Bag: Amirah Kassem // Best Flared Trousers: Holly Liss

Photo: Zach Hilty/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

At Sweetgreen presents Dream Dinner Series in New York City.

Best Pink Silk: Eva Chen

Photo: Amy Sussman/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

At the Crazy Rich Asians film screening at the Metrograph in New York City.

Best Canadian Tuxedos: Angela Lindvall and Jessica Gomes

Photo: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

At the RE/DONE + Weejuns collaboration launch in Los Angeles, California.

Most Timeless Looks: Andrea Wallace and Trevor Paglen

Photo: Marc Patrick/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

At the Anderson Ranch Arts Center 22nd Annual Recognition Dinner in Aspen, Colorado.