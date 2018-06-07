The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

Photo: Getty Images

This week, Kate Moss wore striped yellow trousers to a benefit event in London. Naomi Campbell wore a black trench-coat dress to Paris Fashion Week. Christie Brinkley was breezy in a white blouse in Montauk. And Luka Sabbat looked dapper in an all-red suit at a Christian Dior dinner in Paris. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Breeziest Blouse: Christie Brinkley

Photo: Madison McGaw/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

At the Christie Brinkley Bellissima Bambini Launch at the Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York.

Best Red Suit: Luka Sabbat

At the Maison Christian Dior fragrance dinner hosted by Dior Perfumes at the Maison Christian Dior Apartment in Paris, France.

Coolest Statement Shades: Daphne Guinness

At a dinner hosted by Brandon Flynn and Jefferson Hack at Brilliant Corners on Kingsland Road in East London to celebrate the launch of Persol’s Good Point, Well Made live series.

Most Iridescent Dresses: Graylen Eastwood and Sofia Boutella

Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images For Sonia Rykiel

At the Sonia Rykiel show at Les Beaux-Arts de Paris as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France.

Sweetest Stripes: Munroe Bergdorf

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Sex

At the Grimmy Brunch Series at Sexy Fish in London, England.

Wildest Skirt: Zoey Deutch

Photo: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

At the Christian Dior Couture show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France.

Best Summer Tweed: Penélope Cruz

Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

At the Chanel show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France.

Most Beautiful Beading: Elizabeth Debicki

Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

At the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France.

Best Coatdress: Naomi Campbell

Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

At the Jean-Paul Gaultier show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France.

Prettiest Neckline: Noémie Lenoir

Photo: Victor Boyko/Getty Images for amfAR

At the amfAR Paris Dinner 2018 at the Peninsula Hotel in Paris, France.

Daintiest Florals: Eliza Butterworth, Millie Brady, and Caroline Brady

Photo: Nick Harvey/REX/Shutterstock

At the Manolo Blahnik Colourful Garden Party in London, England.

Most Unique Sleeves: Natalia Vodianova

Photo: Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

At the Vetements show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France.

Most Elaborate Bodice: Georgia Fowler

Photo: Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

At the Elie Saab show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France.

Freshest Print: Amber Heard

Photo: Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

At the Valentino show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France.

Chicest Striped Trouser: Kate Moss

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

At the Adidas “Prouder”: A Fat Tony Project in aid of the Albert Kennedy Trust supporting LGBTQ youth at Heni Gallery Soho in London, England.

Most Elegant Ruffles: Candice Lake

Photo: Nick Harvey/REX/Shutterstock

At the L’Occitane en Provence and Flowerbx dinner at the L’Occitane flagship store in London, England.