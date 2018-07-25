My expectations for hair spray are high. Probably as high as I want my hair to be, actually. Luckily, there is a wonderful phenomenon occurring in the realm of hair care right now where all of my wishes are granted before I even have a chance to ask them, and it’s called “Jen Atkin–izing.” Atkin is best known as the Kardashians’ hairstylist and the founder of Ouai Haircare, and now she’s releasing a volumizing hair spray.

Not to be confused with Ouai’s Volume Spray, the totally new and very differently named Volumizing Hair Spray is formulated specifically to provide supersized lift and volume on dry hair (as opposed to the Volume Spray, which goes on damp or dry hair and is activated by heat). It combines the lasting power of hairspray with the volume-boosting power of texturizing spray into one magical product, not unlike Oribe’s Dry Texture Spray. You can use it on individual sections of hair for some targeted oomph, or simply go for an all-over lift by spraying from root to end. Your hair will lift instantly, and won’t go anywhere. It’s also great way to add a finishing touch of volume after blow drying.

This product has been formulated to seemingly take care of everything: volumizing polymers add lift without making your hair crunchy, panthenol conditions and adds shine, and Vitamin E protects from damage. It appears lightweight and buildable, which is great for a variety of hair textures and thicknesses. It goes on sale at Sephora July 31, but you can add yourself to the wait-list now.