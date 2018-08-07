The IT Strategist Who Loves Running and Traveling

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Cliff Cook, IT Strategist

What mile are you on?

I just finished running the perimeter of Prospect Park, which is about four miles. I’ve been running since fourth grade and ran Division I in college. I used to be a lot faster. Now I’m just trying to hold on to being decent. But I always make time for it; I was just in Denmark, and I ran every day.

Traveling with friends?

Alone. My girlfriend and I were on a break. So I went to Denmark alone that weekend. Communication wasn’t great between us then; it caused a lot of issues. But even when we broke up, I had a feeling we weren’t done yet. A couple weeks later, we sat down and had a big talk. Then we got back together.

How was traveling alone?

Well, one night I went down to this harbor and started talking to some people who ended up being part of this community who live in these really well-decorated shipping containers. They were having a big party in a warehouse, and they invited me. We had drinks and biked over there. I didn’t have drinks. I’ve been sober for the past couple of months. It’s mostly so that when I’m at a party, I can really focus on the music. And I’m all about experiencing things to the max.

L i g h t n i n g R o u n d Age: 32.

Reading: The Woman Who Smashed Codes.

Watching: “I’m rewatching this show called Power. It’s on Starz.”

Clothing style: “I’d describe it as extra-fresh. My favorite shirt says ‘Disco Forever’ on the front in gold glitter.”

Next trip: “Japan, then South Korea. Actually, before that, probably Colombia and Panama.”

