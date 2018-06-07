Photo: Lucas Michael

Precious few people can pull off baggy shorts and a slicked-back mullet, but Ariel King has made both elements part of her androgynous style. Because of her presentation (and the line in her Instagram bio that reads “male model”), King says she gets asked a lot about her own gender identity. “Something I’ve tried to address is that I’m not transitioning and I’m not going through the same struggles as people that are. As I got older, I started to prefer to be referred to as handsome or looking like a boy.” We spoke with King more about her social-media presence, bats, and Tommy Wiseau.

Photo: Lucas Michael

If you could be a magazine, what magazine would you be?

Antidote. It has good articles, it’s written in both French and English, and it looks like a hardcover book.

If you could speak to animals, which animals would you want to talk to?

Oh my gosh, I have a dog who is the love of my life. He’s an Australian blue heeler mix. His name is Junior. But my favorite animals are bats, so they’d be cool to talk to. The dream would be to be Eliza Thornberry.

Sneakers or slippers?

Sneakers.

What’s something your social-media followers don’t know about you?

I’m actively trying to make it more private, actually. It’s started making me uncomfortable how much they know. I feel like I need more privacy, for my own mental health. What don’t they know? My life isn’t as great as it seems on Instagram.

What was the last website you looked at?

Kayak.com. I was looking at flights back to L.A.

If you could be outfitted by one designer for the rest of your life, who would it be?

Who is that really crazy menswear designer who is super famous? Thom Browne.

What time is your alarm set for in the morning?

I don’t have the same time every day. I try to sleep in as late as I can.

What do you eat for breakfast?

Cereal.

If you could only eat three things for the rest of your life, what would they be?

I really like things you can eat with a spoon. So, avocados and ice cream.

What piece of clothing or accessory makes you feel most like yourself?

I have this best friend necklace that’s from the Hayden Planetarium. I wear it all the time.

If you were a color, what would it be?

Green.

If you could be trapped in an elevator with one person, who would it be?

That’s one of my main fears. Tommy Wiseau so I can ask him about how he’s an alien.

If you could tell Donald Trump one thing and make sure he would listen, what would it be?

I would ask him if he’s happy and say that he should probably seek therapy and medication.

Photo: Lucas Michael

Ariel King wears a jacket by Christian Cowan and The Kooples shirt.