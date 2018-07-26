The Model and Actress With Beyoncé on Her Side

If you’ve been following Beyoncé for at least two years, you may recognize Sharon Gallardo. The Dominican model who is based in New York was one of three women who modeled Beyoncé’s merch during her Formation tour. Gallardo is equally comfortable in all sorts of looks: whether she’s modeling for Carol’s Daughter or wrapped in Dior ribbons for a photo shoot, she always looks fierce. She spoke with the Cut about frugal superpowers, empanadas, and Morgan Freeman.

What is your favorite holiday?

Christmas.

If you could spend three months anywhere, where would it be and why?

﻿Greece. I’ve always wanted to go, it just looks so ethereal.

What superpower would you have and why?

﻿Teletransportation. Imagine all of the money I could save in plane tickets and rent [laughs.]

What’s the best album ever made?

﻿I don’t think I can choose just one. It would be Michael Jackson’s Thriller, Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill, and Fleetwood Mac Rumors.

Go-to karaoke song?

﻿“Mr. Jones” by Counting Crows.

Who do you think is cool?

﻿Tracee Ellis Ross.

What fictional character would you love to hang out with?

﻿Morgan Freeman in any of his previous characters.

If you could be a magazine, what magazine would you be?

﻿Vogue. I grew up reading it and it’s the one that is like the GOAT.

If you could speak to animals, which animals would you want to talk to?

﻿Dogs. I love them!

Jeans or sweats?

﻿Jeans.

What’s something your social-media followers don’t know about you?

﻿I guess that we all sometimes forget that we all feel like everybody else, just not at the same time.

What was the last website you looked at?

﻿YouTube.

If you could be outfitted by one designer for the rest of your life, who would it be?

﻿Just one? Ulla Johnson for sure.

What do you eat for breakfast?

﻿It varies, but mainly a bagel and cream cheese or oatmeal.

If you could only eat three things for the rest of your life, what would they be?

﻿Mangú with fried cheese and salami, empanadas, and ice cream.

If you were a color, what would it be?

﻿Green.

Sharon Gallardo wears a Dolce & Gabbana Maiolica dress, price upon request, and Dolce & Gabbana orange earrings, $775, both at DG 5th Ave boutique.

Photography by Shaniqwa Jarvis

Produced by Liane Radel

Styled by Diana Tsui

Hair and Makeup by Stephanie Peterson

Photographed at MILK Studios, NYC