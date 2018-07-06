Interior Lives: This Upper East Side Apartment Is a Living Work of Art
With dancing vases, a musical couch, and a rag chair, this technicolored Upper East Side apartment doubles as a home for Ruth Lande Shuman and a gallery for Gaetano Pesce, the Italian architect and industrial designer known for creating household objects out of resin and furniture from rags.
Using resin, polyurethane, and paint, Pesce has created a veritable dreamscape, each room more colorful than the last — with every space clueing you in to its function with subtle iconography baked into the design (like fruit on the floor in the dining room) — all in an effort to capture the essence of Shuman and her vibrant life.
In this episode of Interior Lives, our design editor, Wendy Goodman, immersed herself in both Pesce’s surreal, color-saturated world and Shuman’s home, where we learn why fantastical color is so necessary for some apartments.
Watch Now
- How Parkland Survivors and Chicago Youth Are Uniting to End Gun Violence
- What It’s Like: My 30-Year Struggle With Antidepressants
- Do You Have What It Takes to Be a Lobster Lady?
- 6 Moms on Motherhood Through the Years
- The Grimes Guide to Space Travel
- How We Made Our Own CGI Influencer in 48 Hours
- Milena and the Technicolor Dog Coat
- What Would You Wear to Meet God?
- How Women Filmmakers Get It Done
- What Does It Take To Be a Duchess? Inside a Royal Etiquette Class
- The 7 Most Outspoken Women About Equal Pay in Hollywood
- How to Apply Mascara: 14 Ways in Two Minutes
- Men Describe Stills From Janelle Monáe’s ‘Pynk’ Music Video
- Macron’s State Visit With Trump Was a Film Noir Romance
- Get Ultra-Colorful Smoky Eyes With Tom Ford’s Extrême Collection
- What Exactly Is Going On With Donald and Melania Trump’s Body Language?
- As One: Making the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Yearbook
- ‘How I Get It Done’ Panelists Share Their Secrets to Success
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Engagement Chicken
- This 9-Year-Old Hair Model Has a Message for Other Girls