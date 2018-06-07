Tomi Lahren, Milo Yiannopoulos Have Cameos in Secret Roe v. Wade Movie

Photo: Getty Images/Shutterstock

The Jon Voight–starring secret abortion movie from Nick Loeb keeps on keeping on. The latest update from the New Orleans set comes via the Daily Beast: Tomi Lahren and Milo Yiannopoulos have been cast in single-scene cameos, a bit of stunt casting that has been kept secret from most of the crew. “There aren’t even pictures up of them in the production office,” one crew member told the Daily Beast. “Somebody requested that no pictures of them be up.” Lahren is playing Sally, the daughter of Supreme Court Justice Harry Blackmun, who volunteered for Planned Parenthood and challenged her father’s opinion (in real life, Lahren says she’s pro-choice); Yiannopoulos plays a British abortion doctor who performed 32 abortions between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. According to the script, Yiannopoulos’s character is “an Anglo-Jew from India, with an unusual habit of an awkward giggle at the end of every sentence.”

Sources on set told the Daily Beast that cast and crew members often quit when they read the script. “They’re not keeping people in the loop with the script,” a crew member said. “When people finally receive the script, they’ve dropped out really fast. After people started dropping out, they said, ‘Okay, don’t send people the scripts anymore.’ Instead, they’ve been changing lines and scenes before they shoot.”