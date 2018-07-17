It Seems Like Donald Trump Can’t Spell ‘Collusion’

Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Donald Trump held a press conference earlier this afternoon to clarify comments he made during his meeting with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. He read from pre-written remarks, telling the media that when he said, “I don’t see any reason why it would be Russia” in reference to U.S. intelligence reports that Russia interfered with the 2016 presidential elections, what he actually meant to say was, “I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t be Russia.”

As he read through his pre-written remarks, which were received with a mixture of shock and incredulity, it could be easy to miss another incredible detail: on the print-out of his remarks, there was a handwritten reminder made in bold marker — in penmanship that closely resembles Trump’s — that read, “THERE WAS NO COLUSION [sic].”

Trump was reading for a typewritten script during his "clarification" moment but he made some handwritten additions, including: "THERE WAS NO COLLUSION" pic.twitter.com/0IfleZm8yJ — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) July 17, 2018

Trump wrote in big black Sharpie on his printed remarks: “THERE WAS NO COLLUSION” pic.twitter.com/5wiG4ukGce — David P Gelles (@gelles) July 17, 2018

The large message looks similar to samples of Trump’s handwriting that are floating around the internet. (There are a lot of these — in 2016, his writing was even analyzed for CNN. One expert deduced that Trump’s handwriting indicated that “he is smart enough to outsmart,” and another assessed that “he is actually an introvert.”)

This isn’t the first time Donald Trump has shown that he could benefit from a personal copy editor. There was that time that he couldn’t spell “hereby” and when his State of the Union invitations said “State of The Uniom” and also when he could not spell his wife Melania’s name.

It’s too soon to tell if there was actually any collusion, but Donald Trump definitely can’t spell the word either way.