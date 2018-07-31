New A post shared by Tyler Mitchell (@tylersphotos) on Apr 7, 2015 at 5:19pm PDT

On Monday, it was reported that Beyoncé would not only cover Vogue’s September issue but was also contractually given “full control” over her photos in the magazine. She allegedly hired 23-year-old photographer Tyler Mitchell for the job, which would make him the first black photographer to shoot a cover in Vogue’s 126-year history.

“The reason a 23-year-old black photographer is photographing Beyoncé for the cover of Vogue is because Beyoncé used her power and influence to get him that assignment,” a source familiar with Vogue’s editorial process told Yashar Ali at HuffPost. In other words, he would not have been Anna Wintour’s first choice.

Beyond the facts that Vogue took 126 years to hire a black cover photographer, that no editors ever used their own “power and influence” to make that happen, and that a magazine like Vogue would relinquish its editorial process to a celebrity at all, Mitchell’s assignment is actually not that surprising. Or at least, it shouldn’t be. He may be young, but Mitchell has an impressive résumé as a photographer and video director, which includes previous jobs at Condé Nast as well as a history of working with the Knowles family.

Before Mitchell’s (alleged) Beyoncé cover drops, it’s worth familiarizing yourself with his work if you don’t know him already.

“I depict black people and people of color in a really real and pure way,” Mitchell told the Times of his work last year, when they featured him in their “Up Next” series. “There is an honest gaze to my photos.”

Originally from Atlanta, Mitchell gained critical attention in 2015 with a self-published book of photos capturing Cuban skate culture and architecture, which he did as part of a documentary photography program in Havana. His work was picked up by magazines like i-D, and he started gaining a following on Instagram. (He now has almost 70,000 followers.) By the time he’d graduated from the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University in 2017 with a B.F.A. in film and television, he’d also shot Lil Uzi Vert for the cover of Fader and worked with brands like Givenchy, Marc Jacobs, Converse, and American Eagle.

Since graduating, Mitchell has photographed Spike Lee for the cover of Office and actress Zazie Beetz for Vogue’s May 2018 issue; worked on the photos and video for Teen Vogue’s March for Our Lives feature; and captured Solange’s performance-art piece at the Hammer Museum, among other projects.

Mitchell may be on the fast track to success, but he seems intent on taking his time and bringing others with him for the ride. “I think what my pictures are doing are not necessarily making you want to buy more through exclusivity or selling this high lifestyle, but somehow resonating with those kids who are like, ‘We didn’t see ourselves here before,’” Mitchell said in a recent interview. As for his advice to aspiring photographers, he says: “Keep at it.”