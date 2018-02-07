9 Strat Favorites Worth Buying at Ulta’s Summer Sale

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

The pre–Fourth of July sales are coming in hot, and Ulta’s summer sale is not one to miss. We’ve called out some of our favorite beauty and skin-care products below that are worth buying now that they’re up to 60 percent off, from a half-off Urban Decay palette to a beauty blender that Rio Viera-Newton loves. Bear in mind that the sale ends on July 4.

$7, Ulta Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water $7 (was $9, now 22% off) This one’s a perennial drugstore favorite micellar beloved by redditors. Our own Rio Viera-Newton considers it “just as soothing, hydrating, and good for taking off makeup” as the culty Bioderma, but for half the price. $7 at Ulta Buy

$9, Ulta Skyn Iceland Hydrocool Firming Eye Gels $9 (was $15, now 40% off) And a set of cooling eye gels that would be worth buying for any summer travel you have planned. Rio likes to bring hers on the plane (and load up in winter) because they’re hydrating, cooling, and also grippier than other eye masks. “[They] are more of a stickerlike texture. So when you put them on, they stay put.” $9 at Ulta Buy

$4, Ulta Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge $4 (was $6, now 33% off) Rio bought this beauty-blender sponge at a recent Ulta run after hearing “endless YouTubers rave about it.” She says, “The Real Techniques brush has both a flat edge for really getting up in your under-eyes and the original pointed tip for concealing any imperfections … I didn’t even know I was missing out on before.” $4 at Ulta Buy

$20, Ulta Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Special Shampoo $20 (was $34, now 41% off) Routine dandruff sufferers often look to this best-selling Paul Mitchell tea-tree shampoo for relief, which dermatologist Amy Perlmutter also recommended to us for treating a dry scalp. $20 at Ulta Buy

$27, Ulta Urban Decay Cosmetics Naked Ultimate Basics $27 (was $54, now 50% off) “It’s not hyperbole to call Urban Decay’s Naked palette the best-selling eye shadow in the world,” the Cut’s Kathleen Hou once said. And if you’re a superfan, now would be the time to stock up on this collection of basics — the first all-matte collection of neutrals — while it’s 50 percent off. $27 at Ulta Buy

$20, Ulta Dermablend Quick Fix Concealer $20 (was $26, now 23% off) For acne-prone skin, Rio recommends this creamy concealer that’s paraben- and fragrance-free. “It’s full coverage, but it also blends out really easily — perfect for the no-makeup-makeup-oh-wait-I-have-to-conceal-this-zit girl. This has helped me conceal even the worst of the worst.” $20 at Ulta Buy

$5, Ulta Catrice Prêt-à-Volume Smokey Velvet Black Mascara $5 (was $7, now 29% off) This affordable mascara landed up on the Cut’s Best of Beauty list last year and was called a “shooting star” by Ashley Weatherford for its “enormous brush [that] flares out lashes, while it lengthens and paints each little hair a vivid black.” She says it’s one of the best drugstore mascaras “if you’re looking for lashes that look too good to be real.” $5 at Ulta Buy

$8, Ulta Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser $8 (was $10, now 20% off) A drugstore oldie, but a goodie from Cetaphil that Rio almost always has somewhere in her bathroom. “She’s extraordinarily gentle and also does a great job of thorough cleaning.” $8 at Ulta Buy

$15, Ulta Ahava Lavender Bath Salts $15 (was $22, now 32% off) And if you’re an athlete (or just looking for a stress reliever), we might point out these bath salts that Hou has recommended before for runners. “Ahava is particularly known for its usage of salts from the Dead Sea, and these are more softening and relaxing than typical Epsom salts.” $15 at Ulta Buy

