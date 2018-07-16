Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of July 16

We’re moving into the last days of Cancer season, which will be stormy and sweet. On Sunday, the sun enters Leo, the sign of pride, of performance, of golden summer heat. You can start to imagine a pivot outward, а widening of your attention. The world doesn’t stop at the corners of your home, and your dreams don’t stop at the boundaries of your own body. The sun is glistening on the river, and something grand and good is on its way.

Aries

Your range of potential actions is always wider than you think it is — it’s still possible to refuse some of the social imperatives that seem so ironclad. It’s possible to just not do some of the work you’re told is mandatory. You can leave the room and leave the building and walk out into the garden where it smells like flowers and dirt. If you need it bad enough, you can leave the safety of the place that feels most stifling, and you can keep walking until you can see the sky.

Taurus

This week, pay attention to the parts of your life that have been feeling disorganized, shuffled around, and out of balance. It’s so easy to imagine that the solution must be to create order again, whatever it takes and whatever the cost. But order can look so many different ways, and they aren’t all good. Don’t rush to suppress every bit of confusion. Sometimes, if you listen, chaos can point you back to your true, glowing center, and you can build your new stability from there.

Gemini

You might feel an urge brewing to do something sudden, something unpredictable, something to shake your world up. The main question to ask yourself is how to honor this sense of unpredictability inside you. It’s possible to give voice to your unruliness without harming the people you care about; it’s possible to control your ferocity without hiding it inside you until it starts to rot. You don’t always have to be steady, as long as you’re using your wildness with some kind of intention, and as long as you respect its bright power.

Cancer

Often, you’re a little quiet about your vast powers, honing your magic in private. But it’s a good thing to go all out sometimes — to display your talent, to sparkle, to show off. It’s a performance for the people around you, but it’s for your own benefit, too. It can remind you that you, too, have the ability to dazzle, that you, too, can glitter and surprise. It can jolt you back to life, and help you to see your brightest magic reflected back to you in somebody else’s eyes.

Leo

This week, you might find yourself existing suddenly beside yourself, or beyond yourself. Your wisdom and your vision will allow you to understand people so different than you are. There’s so much worth knowing in the world, and so much worth seeing. There are so many possible ways to have a self, and to interpret the world’s languages and secrets. This week, practice drawing boundaries around yourself — you don’t have to incorporate all the world’s wisdom into your own small body. It’s enough just to move through it with love.

Virgo

Sometimes you strive to be competent, sometimes to be correct, and sometimes to be smart and capable and brave. This week, it’s okay to be a little soft, too. If it’s tiring to keep spackling over your cracks, it’s okay to let them show. If it’s exhausting to keep shoving all your mess back into the shadows, back under the bed, it’s okay to leave some of it where it is. All of our lives travel along weird, crooked lines, and yours doesn’t have to be different. You’re as human as anyone else.

Libra

This is a week for reexamining and reimagining what generosity might look like in your life. It’s a week for understanding, in new and surprising ways, what it means to live in a community with other people. You don’t have to give your whole body and soul — so what are you willing to give? You don’t have to dissolve your own boundaries into nothingness, and so where will you draw your own lines? It’s not just about knowing what gifts you’re willing to give, but also about what love, kind or messy or quiet, you’re ready to receive.

Scorpio

If you’ve been trying the same thing, over and over again, to heal the wound inside you that keeps opening back up again, it might be time to try something new. Perhaps something without the promise of closure? Try to give up, for now, on the idea of some final stroke of magic, some ultimate gesture, that will make all pain make sense, and sweep away all sorrow. This is about the uncertain long-term work of striving toward wholeness, and of rebuilding your injured self.

Sagittarius

This week, don’t trust your curiosity on its own to carry you through a whole lifetime. Don’t trust your strange luck to deposit you, startled and amazed, into some perfect, interesting life. It feels strange, sometimes, to take control — it’s always so hard to know what you want before the opportunity arises, always so hard to stay ahead of your own shifting desires.

Still, this week, remember that you’re still driving your own body, and you’re in charge of your own days. You don’t have to accept the reality you’re offered — you’re allowed to try to make your own.

Capricorn

After you’ve crossed the sea and come back onto dry land, after you’ve found some of the love or the safety you’ve been seeking, that doesn’t mean you’re allowed to stop putting in effort. Even in the place that is your best and truest home, you have to keep deciding, day after day, how you’ll choose to live there. Over the course of the journey you’ve been on, you’ve developed some kind of muscles for survival: a rigorous kindness, or steadfastness, or imagination. This week, don’t let these muscles atrophy — keep moving. Keep up your practice.

Aquarius

When the world gets most confusing, it’s easy to imagine that if you can just, somehow, become pure enough, then you’ll be safe. You’ll be saved. This week, it’s okay to love yourself a little more than that. Imagine that you don’t have to be perfect to be worthy. Purity can beckon, offering some mirage of a perfect, shining, simplicity. You don’t have to rid your body of all bad elements before you’re allowed to love yourself — even you are made of the sweet, messy, imperfect earth.

Pisces

This week, you might find yourself playing a different role than the one you’ve always imagined yourself in. Or even if you feel the same inside, the people around you will start treating you differently than before. It could be better and it could be worse, but either way, this can take some adjusting. Learning to look at yourself in a new way can as painful as it is freeing, but try to remember you’re not losing anything. You’re just learning to travel through different lands. You’re still learning all the ways you can move.

