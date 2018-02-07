Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of July 2

Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Pluto are all retrograde this week. Will all this energy manifest as some kind of pressure bearing down? Or will you feel it as an absence, as a suddenly empty space? There’s no need feel apprehensive about all these planets moving backward through the sky — just take it as a signal to slow down, to pay careful attention. If you stopped rushing, at least for a moment, could you know yourself more truly?

Aries

You might feel trapped inside your skin this week: frustrated, hungry for a chance to act, to move, to be brave. And the world will offer you chances, they just might not look the way you thought they would. This might not be a week for the kind of heroism that burns hot and shines bright. Instead, your opportunities might be small and unexpected — not grand, but very important nonetheless. You aren’t helpless. You still have all the fiery powers you ever did, so just pay attention to the opportunities that arise.

Taurus

In days as wild as these, it’s easy to believe that the only way to stay safe forever is by holding tight to what you already have, by not losing even one thing. But the earth keeps spinning around the sun, and the ground keeps shifting under your feet, and there are things, even in your own life, that it wouldn’t be so terrible to leave behind. You don’t have to go and change everything you know, but this is a good time to practice keeping your balance in a moving world, and to imagine the sweetness that change can bring with it.

Gemini

There are too many voices around you, and it’s impossible to listen to all of them. There are too many people giving instructions, and you can’t obey each one. You don’t have to make everyone in the world happy; you don’t even have to make them all respect you. You already know this, of course, but on days that are as stressful as these, it’s easy to forget. It’s easy to get turned around, pulled first in one direction, then another. This week, just focus on the people you look up to, the people you trust, and work on moving toward them.

Cancer

It can hard to grow and hard to build in the middle of a storm. Maybe, for now, it’s enough to remember how to really care for yourself.

This isn’t pampering or coddling, but rather the kind of care that takes honesty and courage — the way you’d care for a child, or for a cat, or for a sibling who loves you and needs you. You can learn, over and over again, how to love yourself in a way that’s healthy and true, and then you can let that love spread outward, golden and vital and brave.

Leo

This week isn’t about washing away every dark feeling, or dissolving all your sadness, or vaporizing your rage at the strange and dark days you have to live through. Don’t imagine you can purify your feelings or make them simple. All you can do is dig down into them and through them. All you can do is keep going until you hit on something hard, glinting silver in the sun, vibrating with a different kind of power. There’s a steely love in you that won’t ever give way. There’s a power here that’s yours forever.

Virgo

Some feelings that used to matter will hardly matter at all this week. Some worries that used to keep you up at night will fall away, and your world will open up as a result. It’s a strange and wondrous thing — at least for right now, it won’t really matter whether have confidence. It won’t really matter whether you believe in the clarity of your own vision, or the heat of your own energy. You don’t need to have faith your magic — it’s real, whether or not you believe in it. All you need to do is the work.

Libra

You might be feeling lost this week, or overwhelmed by everything that keeps happening all across the world. Logically, it may seem that the solution is to know the whole world better, to keep updating your encyclopedic knowledge of everything bad that’s ever happened. But this is an impossible task, even for you. What might help, instead, is to remember that you’re human-sized, and to act accordingly. You don’t have to be bigger than you are. There’s a world right here that needs you. There’s a world right here you can touch.

Scorpio

The good thing about being a person alive on this earth right now is that you aren’t the first person who’s ever lived, or the first to have charted a brave, lonely course. You aren’t the first person who’s sweated and stressed over the difficulty of staying alive. When your ideas get stuck, or when your plans aren’t turning out the way you imagined, it’s easy move into a sad, dark place. But this week, remember that there are people who’ve gone before you, and people who can show you the way.

Sagittarius

When the road seems difficult, you can end up turning in circles, twisting yourself in knots in search of a different path. When the load you carry seems heavy, it’s easy to grasp at any theory that will give you permission to put this load down and pick up another, lighter one instead. This is a week for accepting the difficult truths that you know in your heart. You already know the answer. You already know the work you have to do. The hard part, now, is to do it.

Capricorn

The question to ask yourself this week isn’t how much of this chaos you can bear — as though the chaos is traffic and you are a bridge, as though it is rainfall and you are a dam, as though you’re an inanimate object waiting to buckle under the pressure. There are forces larger and stronger and older than you are, yes, but still you’re a whole universe, with blood moving through your limbs, with dreams moving through you, electric. Don’t forget that you, too, have the power to surprise, to cause your own kind of good trouble.

Aquarius

It might feel like the world is dulling your senses this week, like it’s trying to blunt the sharp, clean edge of your imagination.

Maybe you keep being told that your dreams should be more realistic; maybe you keep being told that your plans are too reckless, too wild. This week, it’s okay to ignore the people who tell you that the world will be stuck in this shape forever. It’s okay to close your ears to the people who demand that you make even your thoughts, and even your dreams, behave.

Pisces

There’s so much space in the world for anger and for joy, side by side. Don’t expect yourself to walk some perfect line between the two. And don’t expect yourself to make sense of all this feeling just yet — you’re still in motion in a very large world. Even if you do nothing else this week, you can still survive with your spirit intact. And if you can do only one other thing on top of that, you can pull someone else to safety with you.

