What to Wear to a Bridal Shower

When it comes to bridal showers, there are really only two rules about what to wear: Consider the bride-to-be’s taste, and do not, under any circumstances, wear white. For the sake of your bank account, though, you might want to add a third rule: Don’t buy something you’re never going to wear again. The easiest way to make all of these rules work together is to buy something that comes in a simple silhouette but a bright color. Scroll down for 14 shower-appropriate outfits that you’ll be able to recycle, from romantic dresses to easy jumpsuits.

The Best Ruffle Dress

$40, ASOS ASOS Design Dress The perfect dress to wear to a bridal brunch and out for drinks later since it’s both fun and flirty.

Available sizes 12–28. $40 at ASOS Buy

A Classic Jumpsuit

$130, Net-A-Porter J.Crew Jumpsuit A jumpsuit that’s dressy enough for a bridal shower but comfortable enough for kicking around on the weekend? Yes please.

Available sizes 0–12. $130 at Net-A-Porter Buy

A Versatile Wrap Dress

$87, ASOS ASOS Closet London Dress If you’re helping prep for the event, try a wrap dress — the shape is relaxed enough that you won’t mind wearing it while you’re running around.

Available sizes 12–22. $87 at ASOS Buy

A Mini Dress in Grass Green

$120, Net-A-Porter J.Crew Mini Dress Since this is such a dramatic color, all you need is nude shoes and a bag and you’re done.

Available sizes 00–14. $120 at Net-A-Porter Buy

A Mod Maxi

$76, ASOS ASOS Maxi Dress So sleek and elevated, and only $76.

Available sizes 0–14. $76 at ASOS Buy

A Trendy Mint Green Option

$60, ASOS ASOS Midi Shirt The color feels very summer 2018, and the length means you can wear it to work, too.

Available sizes 0–14. $60 at ASOS Buy

A Basic Jumpsuit That Isn’t Black

$48, ASOS ASOS Jumpsuit Jumpsuits are perfect if you want to look like you made an effort without actually, you know, making an effort. The orange shade here is festive, but the silhouette is really easy to wear.

Available sizes 0–10. $48 at ASOS Buy

If You’re Not Sure How Dressy to Be

$78, Nordstrom Lost Ink Jumpsuit Get around a confusing dress code with a jumpsuit that combines romantic ruffles with a more casual cropped leg.

Available sizes xxsmall–large. $78 at Nordstrom Buy

The Best Flowy Dress

$99, Nordstrom City Chic High Low Dress The flowy, sheer top layer feels perfect for summer, and the wrap style means it can be adjusted for larger cup sizes.

Available sizes xsmall–xxlarge. $99 at Nordstrom Buy

The Best Remixed Gingham

$149, Nordstrom Rachel Rachel Roy Gingham Dress If you’re into gingham, this one isn’t so basic, with the mix of of two gingham patterns to make it more shower-appropriate.

Available sizes 0x–3x. $149 at Nordstrom Buy

A Melodramatic Purple Option

$148, Nordstrom Gal Meets Glam Crepe Dress The ruffles and the Peter Pan collar are so charming, and the melodramatic purple color feels modern.

Available sizes 8–20. $148 at Nordstrom Buy

A Wrap Dress That’s the Opposite of Basic

$170, Nordstrom Marilyn Faux Wrap Dress The soft pink and skinny straps make this wrap dress feel infinitely prettier than the black one you wear to work when you’re running late. Pair it with stilettos and you’ll get plenty of compliments.

Available sizes 14–24. $170 at Nordstrom Buy

The Best Striped Jumpsuit

$148, J.Crew Striped Halter Jumpsuit For a more casual affair, this jumpsuit is a sleek way to dress appropriately and still have fun with your outfit.

Available sizes 00–16. $148 at J.Crew Buy

