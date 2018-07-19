Wiz Khalifa Has Strict Rules For Men Who Eat Bananas

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty Images

Big news for all the banana-loving straight men of the world: If you eat a banana directly out of the peel, people might question your sexuality, says Wiz Khalifa.

Per Page Six, the rapper elected to share this ludicrous opinion with Charlamagne tha God on his radio show The Breakfast Club, during which Khalifa remarks that men who bite into bananas — which he later refers to as “the wrong way” — are “suspect.” Instead, he suggests breaking them in half or even “in pieces.”

“I’m just trying to help you out, bro,” he tells Charlamagne. “If you’re in public, just break it into pieces.”

So does this mean Khalifa also objects to biting into other phallic foods, such as hot dogs, popsicles, and breadsticks? Because if so, what a sad life he must lead. To quote Jonah Hill’s character in Superbad, “You know how many foods are shaped like dicks? The best kinds.”