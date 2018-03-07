Let’s Take a Moment to Admire Brazil’s Hot World Cup Goalkeeper

Remember two weeks ago when everyone was horny for Morocco’s gorgeous World Cup coach Hervé Renard? Well, no disrespect to Renard, but we’ve all moved on to a new hot obsession: Alisson Becker, Brazil’s Hemsworth-looking World Cup goalkeeper.
Becker is a 25-year-old Brazilian goalie who usually plays for the Italian club Roma. During the 2018 World Cup, he is playing for his native country’s national team, since that is how the World Cup works. But more importantly than any of those details that we found on his Wikipedia page, after Brazil’s 2-0 win over Mexico on Monday, Becker immediately went viral for his good, very good, excellent, top-notch, beautiful looks.
Many people noticed his very obvious Hemsworth-ness:
And others took a moment to simply appreciate his beauty:
Meanwhile, we spent some time … admiring … pictures of Becker on Getty.
And then we also stalked his Instagram to find even more attractive pictures of him. That’s when we found a bunch of pics of him with his baby and we said a collective “Awww” so loudly and powerfully that an earthquake was detected, just like when Mexican World Cup fans celebrated too enthusiastically recently.
If only there were two of him!