Let’s Take a Moment to Admire Brazil’s Hot World Cup Goalkeeper

Photo: Lukasz Laskowski/PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images

Remember two weeks ago when everyone was horny for Morocco’s gorgeous World Cup coach Hervé Renard? Well, no disrespect to Renard, but we’ve all moved on to a new hot obsession: Alisson Becker, Brazil’s Hemsworth-looking World Cup goalkeeper.

Becker is a 25-year-old Brazilian goalie who usually plays for the Italian club Roma. During the 2018 World Cup, he is playing for his native country’s national team, since that is how the World Cup works. But more importantly than any of those details that we found on his Wikipedia page, after Brazil’s 2-0 win over Mexico on Monday, Becker immediately went viral for his good, very good, excellent, top-notch, beautiful looks.

Many people noticed his very obvious Hemsworth-ness:

is it just me or does alisson becker look kinda like a long lost hemsworth brother pic.twitter.com/u8EUAS6AHO — Reece Walter (@reece4thesky) July 2, 2018

@Alissonbecker is the long lost 3rd Hemsworth brother. Don’t fight me on this one. pic.twitter.com/mNvF7zb8jA — Neela 🌻 (@hyggegrl) July 3, 2018

Alisson Becker // Chris Hemsworth pic.twitter.com/ks4ThCSDzm — vix (@carolvitoria168) July 2, 2018

alisson becker, bramkarz brazylii = zaginiony brat hemsworth pic.twitter.com/w2D4IFduAP — karo xx MEMBELE TO SHIP ŻYCIA ❤⭐🇫🇷🇪🇸🇩🇪🔥 (@BraveRebelxx) July 3, 2018

Wait, is Thor playing goalkeeper for Brazil? Is that legal ? pic.twitter.com/csB1ELncjI — Richard Griggs (@LilRichie23) July 2, 2018

And others took a moment to simply appreciate his beauty:

oohhhh alisson becker pic.twitter.com/bramU6B4Or — tori coutinho stan (@cmiIanbhd) July 2, 2018

🇧🇷 Alisson Becker appreciation tweet 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/DuYYMgIgsw — Diego da 1D 🇧🇷 (@EsseDiegoLuiz) July 2, 2018

brazilian art.

alisson becker, 1992 pic.twitter.com/2gB9MfIHX7 — gablet jesus 🇧🇷 estudando (@noshawnm) July 2, 2018

Alisson Becker let me talk to you pic.twitter.com/kJmEcAT4Pm — romana 🇧🇷 (@wondygal) July 2, 2018

Meanwhile, we spent some time … admiring … pictures of Becker on Getty.

Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Photo: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Photo: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

And then we also stalked his Instagram to find even more attractive pictures of him. That’s when we found a bunch of pics of him with his baby and we said a collective “Awww” so loudly and powerfully that an earthquake was detected, just like when Mexican World Cup fans celebrated too enthusiastically recently.

If only there were two of him!