Universe Makes 16 Nurses Pregnant at the Same Time

The nurses at Banner Desert Medical Center. Photo: Ross D Franklin/AP/REX/Shutterstock

No, you’re not crazy; everyone really is having a baby — at least in the intensive care unit of the Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona. According to CNN, 16 nurses there are pregnant, by sheer coincidence and the will of the universe.

One of the nurses, Paige Packard, told reporters she didn’t realize what was going on until she noticed a few others doing fertility treatments. “I was like, ‘Oh, well, I didn’t plan this,’” she said. “Did we have some kind of pact going I didn’t know about?’”

No, this is not a reboot of 2010’s critically acclaimed Lifetime drama, The Pregnancy Pact. But the nurses are really getting into the whole group pregnancy thing. They told CNN they like to go to the hospital cafeteria together to satisfy pregnancy cravings. One nurse reportedly asked a cafeteria worker to make the salad bar more “pregnancy-friendly” by adding pickles and olives; “the next day, there were pickles and olives,” she said.

Meanwhile, the hospital has been prepping for the mass exodus of nurses when they go on maternity leave for 12 weeks, as the women are all due between September and February. One of the ways they’re doing this is by giving each nurse a onesie that says “Relax…my mom is a Banner nurse!”

A seemingly contagious baby boom? That’s certainly not included in What to Expect When You’re Expecting.