38 Cool Wallpapers to Spruce Up Your Space

Maybe you’re renting an apartment and can’t paint the walls. Or maybe you want a cheap and easy way to liven up a dull space. Either way, wallpaper is the answer. We’ve found 38 cool wallpapers you can buy online, with options ranging from preppy stripes to bohemian florals and prices starting at $25 and going up to $218. It’s safe to say there’s a wallpaper out there for every type of room, style, and budget. Scroll ahead to check out our favorites from Amazon, Urban Outfitters, Bed Bath & Beyond, and more.

If You’re Looking for Fancy Florals

Who said floral is only for spring? These botanical prints will cheer you up even on the gloomiest of winter days.

Whimsical Floral Removable Wallpaper
$39 at Urban Outfitters
Laurel Kimono Floral Removable Wallpaper
$39 at Urban Outfitters
Blooming Wall Vintage Flower Trees Birds Wallpaper
$43 at Amazon
Blooming Wall Non-Woven Vintage Flower Wallpaper
$45 at Amazon
York Wallcoverings Spontaneity Wallpaper, Greens
$48 at Amazon
Wall Vision Rabarber Floral Wallpaper, Charcoal
$127 at Amazon
Ava Marika Wallpaper
$218 at Anthropologie
If You Want Something Geometric

If you’re going for a more modern vibe, a geometric-patterned wallpaper serves as a versatile and neutral background for bright statement pieces.

RoomMates Stripped Hexagon Repositionable and Removable Peel and Stick Wallpaper
$27 at Amazon
RoomMates Open Geometric Repositionable and Removable Peel and Stick Wallpaper
$32 at Amazon
Lamerie Wallpaper
$78 at Anthropologie
Off The Grid Wallpaper
$78 at Anthropologie
Gradient Chevron Wallpaper
$78 at Anthropologie
Moroccan Wallpaper, Greenwich Green/White
$99 at One Kings Lane
Drop It MODERN Labyrinth Wallpaper
$117 at West Elm
Y Not Wallpaper, Garnet/Indigo
$116 at One Kings Lane
If You’re Going for a Whimsical Vibe

These wallpapers are for the daring — or for anyone who wants an unusual space. Try them if you want your guests to walk in and say, “Wow, only you could pull off succulent-patterned walls.”

RoomMates Dots Repositionable and Removable Peel and Stick Wallpaper
$35 at Amazon
Bathing Beauties Removable Wallpaper
$39 at Urban Outfitters
Cactus Icon Removable Wallpaper
$39 at Urban Outfitters
Chinoiserie Wallpaper, Powdery Navy/White
$99 at One Kings Lane
Nathan Turner Strawberry Is My Jam Wallpaper, Sky
$136 at One Kings Lane
Nathan Turner Goldfish Wallpaper, Piggy Bank
$136 at One Kings Lane
Clare V Bows Wallpaper, Red/Shell
$136 at One Kings Lane
Lemons Wallpaper, Pink Lemonade
$136 at One Kings Lane
If You’re Still Not Over Millennial Pink

We get it. Millennial pink is pretty and goes with everything, so why not cover your walls in it? Try pairing your pink wallpaper with gray accents for a complementary color palette.

RoomMates Cloud Repositionable and Removable Peel and Stick Wallpaper
$26 at Amazon
Chasing Paper Pink Marble Wallpaper
$28 at West Elm
Fine Décor Geometric Wallpaper, Rose Gold
$35 at Amazon
Maria Gingham Wallpaper
$118 at Anthropologie
Nathan Turner Electric Palm Wallpaper, Pink
$136 at One Kings Lane
If You Like Textures

Whether you want to create the illusion of Portuguese tiles or marble walls, incorporating textured wallpaper will elevate your space to a whole new level.

RoomMates Mediterranian Tile Repositionable and Removable Peel and Stick Wallpaper
$34 at Amazon
Natural Texture Wallpaper - Lightning & Twig
$35 at Target
Marble Removable Wallpaper
$39 at Urban Outfitters
Pure Paintable Wallpaper in White
$40 at Bed Bath & Beyond
Festival Wallpaper
$88 at Anthropologie
Repeating Stripes Wallpaper
$99 at West Elm
Stripes Wallpaper, Powdery Navy/White
$99 at One Kings Lane
Drop It MODERN Marble Print Wallpaper
$117 at West Elm
Nathan Turner Lace-Front Wallpaper, Sky
$136 at One Kings Lane
Haruki Sisal Wallpaper, Mandarin
$206 at One Kings Lane
