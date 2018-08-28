38 Cool Wallpapers to Spruce Up Your Space

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer

Maybe you’re renting an apartment and can’t paint the walls. Or maybe you want a cheap and easy way to liven up a dull space. Either way, wallpaper is the answer. We’ve found 38 cool wallpapers you can buy online, with options ranging from preppy stripes to bohemian florals and prices starting at $25 and going up to $218. It’s safe to say there’s a wallpaper out there for every type of room, style, and budget. Scroll ahead to check out our favorites from Amazon, Urban Outfitters, Bed Bath & Beyond, and more.

If You’re Looking for Fancy Florals

Who said floral is only for spring? These botanical prints will cheer you up even on the gloomiest of winter days.

If You Want Something Geometric

If you’re going for a more modern vibe, a geometric-patterned wallpaper serves as a versatile and neutral background for bright statement pieces.

If You’re Going for a Whimsical Vibe

These wallpapers are for the daring — or for anyone who wants an unusual space. Try them if you want your guests to walk in and say, “Wow, only you could pull off succulent-patterned walls.”

If You’re Still Not Over Millennial Pink

We get it. Millennial pink is pretty and goes with everything, so why not cover your walls in it? Try pairing your pink wallpaper with gray accents for a complementary color palette.

If You Like Textures

Whether you want to create the illusion of Portuguese tiles or marble walls, incorporating textured wallpaper will elevate your space to a whole new level.